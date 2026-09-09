Former Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes Speaks Out On Wild Contract Future

There is a cloud of uncertainty hovering over the Minnesota Wild, who appear to be on track to enter the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season without a new contract for defenseman Quinn Hughes.

The former Vancouver Canucks captain, whom the Wild acquired in a blockbuster trade in December of last season, is entering the last year of his current contract that carries a salary cap hit of just under $8 million, a figure that will easily double (and then some) on his next contract.

Hughes became eligible for an extension when the calendar flipped to July, but so far, no extension has been agreed upon between his camp and GM Bill Guerin.

Former Vancouver Canucks Defenseman Quinn Hughes Sounds Off On His Current Situation

While representing the Wild at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas, Hughes was directly asked about his current situation in Minnesota.

“This is going to be done whenever I feel like it needs to be done,” Hughes said via Dan Rosen of NHL.com. “I don’t feel backed up against a wall. I’m very thoughtful. I want to make sure I’m taking my time on everything and make sure I’m making a decision that is going to be good for everyone. That’s kind of where my head has been at.”

“We haven’t had that many conversations just because of how I wanted my summer to go in terms of being fresh and resetting and enjoying and training and being around friends and family,” Hughes said. “As we get going here, I’m sure it’ll heat up, but I don’t feel backed up against a wall where I have to sign before camp.”

Last season, after being acquired by the Wild, Hughes set the new Minnesota franchise record for points by a defenseman. He also helped them earn an opening round series upset victory over the divisional rival Dallas Stars before they eventually fell in round two to the Colorado Avalanche.

There Has Been Regular Communication Between Hughes And GM Bill Guerin

According to Hughes, there has been an open line of communication between himself and GM Bill Guerin, who swung for the fences and gave up a hefty package to acquire him from the Canucks in December.

“I mean, me and Billy are working through it right now and same with (agent) Pat (Brisson),” Hughes said. “There’s been an open line of communication. I think last summer was probably a lot, it was a heavy summer, and then I got traded and then we had the Olympics and I moved and we had Minnesota in the playoffs. I feel like in the last 16-18 months there was a lot of stuff going on, and I think this summer was really good for me. It was light.”

Meanwhile, Guerin recently said that having time to sign Hughes is a luxury for his team.

“That’s the luxury I have of being on the inside,” Guerin said in late August. “There’s always the other side of it. I can be confident, you can be insecure, you just have to work through the process of the negotiations, figuring out what the player wants, what it will take to keep him, make him happy.”