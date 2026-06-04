Canucks Set For Dinner With McKenna At Combine, Maple Leafs Not Expected To Meet

The NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo is officially underway. One interesting note involving the projected first overall pick has already started making the rounds.

According to a report from Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, Gavin McKenna is scheduled to have dinner with just one team during combine week: the Vancouver Canucks. Notably, the Toronto Maple Leafs own the first overall selection. They are not expected to take the star forward out for a formal meal.

Canucks Set to Meet With 4 Prospects

Vancouver is reportedly taking four prospects to dinner this week. McKenna headlines a group that also includes Chase Reid, Caleb Malhotra, and Ivar Stenberg.

A dinner invitation does not suddenly mean the Canucks are positioning themselves to land McKenna, but it is a normal part of the process. Teams use these meetings to gather information, make personal connections, and get a better feel for players away from the interview room. Even if McKenna is nowhere near their draft range, there is no downside to getting face time with a player of his calibre.

McKenna is coming off a tremendous season and remains the clear top prospect in this draft class. He has separated himself from the pack thanks to his offensive creativity, hockey sense, and ability to drive play. Players with that combination do not come around very often. Therefore, he has been viewed as the likely first overall pick for quite some time.

Maple Leafs Aren’t Expected to Meet With McKenna

As for the Maple Leafs, their decision not to schedule a dinner with McKenna should not raise any concerns.

The reasoning is actually pretty straightforward. Toronto has already done a significant amount of work on the player. This includes a recent trip to Whitehorse to meet directly with McKenna, his family, and the people closest to him. When a team holds the first overall pick, they have already invested that kind of time into getting to know a prospect. In that case, a combine dinner becomes a lot less important.

The combine is often used as a first introduction between teams and players. It is a chance to ask questions, learn more about a prospect’s background, and get a feel for their personality. The Maple Leafs have already gone well beyond that stage. By making the trip to McKenna’s hometown, they were able to gather information in a much more personal setting. This was more informative than a restaurant meeting during a busy combine week.

Toronto already knows plenty about the player, both on and off the ice. While the Canucks will get an opportunity to spend some time with McKenna this week, the Maple Leafs appear comfortable with the work they have already done and the relationship they have already started building.

When draft day arrives, it would be a surprise if there were much suspense at all. Barring something completely unexpected, expect John Chayka and the Maple Leafs to walk to the podium and call McKenna’s name first overall as they begin the next chapter of the franchise.