Former Canucks Big Defenseman Surprisingly Still A Free Agent

With it now being almost September, most of this year’s notable NHL unrestricted free agents have been signed. Although this is the case, there are a handful of UFAs who are still looking for their next contracts at this stage in the summer.

A former Vancouver Canucks defenseman is one of the top players who remains available for the taking in free agency, as Carson Soucy has not been signed yet.

Soucy remaining a free agent at this point in the summer is a bit surprising. He was one of the top left-shot defensemen who hit the free agent market on July 1, and it seemed likely that he would get signed quickly because of it. Yet, with NHL training camps right around the corner, the former Canucks defenseman is still waiting for his next opportunity.

Former Canucks’ Carson Soucy Could Be Nice Pickup for NHL Team Needing More Depth

Although Soucy has not been signed at this stage of the summer, that certainly has the potential to change soon. When noting that the 32-year-old is a solid defensive defenseman when playing at his best, he should be able to at least land a professional tryout (PTO) agreement with NHL training camps soon starting.

Yet, it would also make sense if a team signed Soucy to a one-year contract for the season soon. It is no secret that every team needs defensive depth, and the former Canucks blueliner’s experience could help him generate some interest around the NHL.

In 76 games during this past season split between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders, Soucy recorded five goals, seven assists, 12 points, 91 blocks, and 105 hits.

Looking Back at Soucy’s Time With the Canucks

Soucy’s tenure with Vancouver started when he signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract with the Pacific Division club during the 2023 NHL Offseason. The move made sense at the time, as the Canucks needed help on their blueline, and Soucy had just come back-to-back solid seasons with the Seattle Kraken.

However, Soucy did not last in Vancouver for the duration of his contract. This is because the Canucks traded him to the Rangers during the 2024-25 season in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.

In 99 games over two seasons with the Canucks, Soucy posted five goals, 11 assists, 16 points, 151 hits, 156 blocks, and a minus-3 rating.

It will now be interesting to see what happens with Soucy from here. A return to the Canucks seems very unlikely, but it is fair to wonder if he will end up landing with another NHL club before the season is here.