‘Got to Change’: Canucks Coach Calls Out $92.8 Million Star Forward

The Vancouver Canucks failed to make the playoffs and a key reason why was the lackluster play of star forward Elias Pettersson.

Pettersson was supposed to be not only one of the Canucks best players, but one of the best players in the NHL. The Swede was in the first year of his new eight-year, $92.8 million deal. However, Pettersson struggled this season to score and produce much offense, and his effort was put into question.

After the lackluster season, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet was blunt calling out Pettersson for his play and expects him to change his effort-level for next season.

“I think he’ll tell you that his preparation has to get better,” Tocchet said. “There’s no secret, if you want to be a great player, you have to prepare, almost to that obsessive type of preparation. … He’s got to practice better… He’s learning and do I think he will do those things? I do, I really do. I think I can bank on him taking this information, going away for four months, and make sure he has a plan and the plan has to change. I’m not sure he can train the same way. To be honest with you, that’s got to change.”

It’s clear Tocchet expects more from Pettersson, and he hopes the Swede puts in the effort to be better next season.

Pettersson finished the year with 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points in 64 games. That is well down from the 89 and 102 points he put the past two seasons.

Pettersson Believes he Has to Get Stronger

After the disappointing season, Pettersson knows he has work to do this offseason.

The star forward struggled to win battles and at times, was outmuscled. With that, the star forward says he needs to get stronger this offseason. But he does admit that building muscle has been tough at times for him.

“Strength doesn’t come easy for me, didn’t get the best genetics from the parents,” Pettersson said. “I’m going to take this time to take advantage of the extra month of training to come in great for next season… I’m not perfect, I’m trying to be. But, it’s been a lot of adversity this year. I’m always trying to believe I can grow from it.”

Pettersson was drafted fifth overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Canucks.

Canucks Coach Says The Team Needs Pettersson to be Better

Pettersson is also an important player for the Canucks due to him being their No. 1 centerman.

The No. 1 center is one of the most important players on any NHL team. However, Pettersson played far from a No. 1 center and Tocchet knows if the Canucks are going to compete next season, Pettersson needs to be better.

“The center position is vital in the NHL to go anywhere and that’s what we got to strengthen now, whether it’s through trades, free agency, or drafts,” Tocchet said. “You just can’t get one off the street. You got to find them. It’s going to be tough.”

Pettersson is a four-time NHL All-Star.