Vancouver Coaching Hire Could Influence Draft Decision With 3rd Pick

The Vancouver Canucks have an important decision to make as the 2026 NHL entry draft approaches. The Canucks hold the third overall selection, giving them the chance to add a franchise player to build around as this team enters a rebuilding phase under new management.

General manager Ryan Johnson recently made his first big decision. After letting go of former bench boss Adam Foote, Vancouver has made their next coaching hire. Manny Malhotra was named the Canucks head coach yesterday.

This coaching hire could have an impact in regards to determining which player this team targets in the draft. Malhotra has a strong connection to be one of the top prospects of this class.

Caleb Malhotra Could be the Draft Favorite for Vancouver

Caleb Malhotra could be the favorite for Vancouver to consider with their top draft pick. He is the projected top center in this draft, a coveted position teams are always looking to bolster. After the most likely top two picks of Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg, most scouts consider Malhotra to be the third best forward of the lot.

Malhotra had a solid season in the OHL this past season with the Brantford Bulldogs. He amassed 29 goals and 55 assists for 84 points in 67 regular season games. However, it is the playoffs where he really shined and rose his draft stock considerably. He led his team in postseason production with 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points in 15 games.

Why does this apply to Vancouver’s coaching hire? Caleb is the son of their new coach, Manny. If Malhotra was not already the favorite for this team to take at pick number three; that factor could even further sway the decision. The Canucks have already been reported to be high on Caleb for his status as a potential future top line center.

The odds are likely that Malhotra will be available at three for Vancouver to select, if they so choose. The Toronto Maple Leafs are all but confirmed to be taking McKenna with the first overall pick. The San Jose Sharks is a more questionable one. It would be a surprise if they took Malhotra, considering their established center depth. They could contemplate a few options with their second pick. If they are going off of a best player available mentality, Stenberg would probably be their guy. They could also draft a defenseman, given their need for strength at that position. In that case, it would be hard for Vancouver to pass up Stenberg.

Vancouver has Long Rebuild Ahead of Them

Whoever Vancouver decides on with this pick will play a crucial part in driving this team forward in the standings. Vancouver has a long road ahead of them when it comes to becoming a respected winning team once again after a period of struggle that has forced them to go in a different direction.

That is why this draft choice is so imperative for Vancouver; they cannot afford to get it wrong. No process is more key than the draft when it comes to implementing a successful rebuild.