Former Vancouver Canucks Big D-Man Suddenly Signs PTO With Rival

The Vancouver Canucks chose not to re-sign veteran defenseman Derek Forbort this offseason.

Forbort has yet to land a contract for the 2026-27 season, but he has now taken a step forward in potentially changing that.

The Calgary Flames have signed Forbort to an AHL professional tryout (PTO). With this, the 34-year-old defenseman will now be looking to earn a contract of some kind from the Canucks’ division rival.

Forbort is a player who the Flames already know. This is because the former Canucks defenseman appeared in seven regular-season games and 10 playoff games for Calgary during the 2019-20 season. Now, he will be aiming to earn a contract for the season from the Flames organization after signing this PTO with Calgary.

Looking at Forbort

Forbort was limited to only two games this past season with the Canucks, where he had zero points, two penalty minutes, two hits, and four blocks. The big blueliner missed almost all of the season for Vancouver due to hip issues.

Before this past season, Forbort posted two goals, 11 points, 45 penalty minutes, 65 hits, and 77 blocks in 54 games with the Canucks during the 2024-25 campaign. Overall, Forbort was a serviceable veteran defenseman during that season for Vancouver. It is a shame that he was unable to play for them last season, as he could have provided their blueline with a bit more stability if healthy.

Forbort Could Be Decent Depth Addition for Flames If He Lands Contract

With the Flames needing more defensive depth, it is understandable that they are taking a chance on Forbort with this AHL PTO. If he impresses with the Wranglers and earns a contract for the season, he could be a good defenseman for the Flames to have around for insurance.

In 552 career NHL games over 11 seasons split between the Los Angeles Kings, Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, and Canucks, Forbort has posted 19 goals, 87 assists, 106 points, 925 hits, 940 blocks, and a plus-23 rating.