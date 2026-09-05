Vancouver Canucks Urged to Bring in Exciting Rangers Young Goalie

The Vancouver Canucks are gearing up for what should be an interesting 2026-27 season for them. With the Canucks being in the middle of a rebuild, there is a very good chance that they will be playing plenty of their young players and prospects.

Yet, when looking at the Canucks’ current roster, it is fair to wonder if they could look to bring in another player before the start of the season. One area where they could use more depth is their goaltending, and they are now being connected to an interesting netminder.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Thomas Drance urged the Canucks to claim Rangers goalie Dylan Garand if he ends up being placed on waivers ahead of the season.

“A Victoria, B.C. native, the 24-year-old should be a priority addition if the Rangers expose him this fall. The Rangers designed a difficult-to-claim two-way contract for Garand — it’s an expensive minor-league salary this year and a one-way deal next season — but he’s exceptionally talented,” Drance wrote.

With the Canucks needing more goalie depth, especially with Thatcher Demko’s injury history, there would be no harm in them taking a gamble on a young goalie like Garand if he hits the waiver wire.

Garand Would Give the Vancouver Canucks A Promising Young Goalie With Good Upside

If the Canucks ended up claiming Garand off waivers, they would be adding a young goalie who has the potential to emerge as a full-time NHL goalie. The 2020 fourth-round pick has put up some solid years in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack and appears to be knocking on the door to becoming an NHL-caliber goalie because of it.

Garand has appeared in 148 career AHL games over five seasons, where he has posted a 65-57-18 record, a .901 save percentage, a 2.90 goals-against average, and nine shutouts. His best AHL season was in 2024-25, as he recorded a .913 save percentage in 39 games. With numbers like these, he has shown promise, and it would make sense the Canucks to take a gamble on him if he becomes available.

Garand was also very good in his first NHL action last season with the Rangers. In three games for New York in 2025-26, he posted a 2-0-1 record, a 1.62 goals-against average, and a .948 save percentage. This only adds to his appeal as a potential target for Vancouver.

Canucks Are in a Position to Take a Chance on Garand

With the Canucks being in the middle of a rebuild, they are in a prime position to take a chance on an exciting prospect goalie like Garand if he hits the waiver wire. There would be no risk in the Pacific Division club taking a flier on him.

Garand would have the potential to break out for the Canucks if brought in. Due to this, Vancouver should not be afraid to add him to their group if New York places him on waivers.