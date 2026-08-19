Canucks Predicted to Sign Interesting 237-Hit Free Agent Forward

Although the Vancouver Canucks are in the middle of a major rebuild, they have added a few new players to their roster this offseason. Among the Canucks’ newcomers this offseason are Brendan Gallagher, Paul Cotter, Jamie Oleksiak, and Luke Schenn.

Overall, the Canucks have made some interesting low-risk moves this summer, but it is fair to wonder if they could consider making another one before the season is here. Due to this, they are now being viewed as a potential landing spot for one of the NHL’s best free agents left.

In a recent article for The Big Lead, Vin Santoro predicted that the Canucks will end up being the team that signs free agent forward Eeli Tolvanen this offseason.

“Eeli Tolvanen’s name was thrown around multiple times throughout free agency, but no team took the bait, and he is still looking for a team to play for,” Santoro wrote. “My prediction is that the Vancouver Canucks will end up signing him to help out their team.”

The idea of the Canucks signing Tolvanen is an interesting one. He would have the potential to provide their forward group with a nice boost and could perform well in a more significant role on a rebuilding team like the Canucks.

Eeli Tolvanen Could Slot Nicely in the Canucks’ Forward Group

When looking at the Canucks’ projected lineup for next season, it is fair to argue that Tolvanen would fit nicely in it. When looking at a specific spot in the Canucks’ lineup where he could fit, their second line with Marco Rossi and Brock Boeser stands out. However, he also could fit well on their third line with Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimaki. In either scenario, Vancouver’s middle six would have the potential to improve with a Tolvanen signing.

Tolvanen would also give the Canucks another player who can work on both the penalty kill and power play because of his ability to work in all situations. With this, he could be a valuable player for Vancouver to add on a short-term deal before the start of the season.

Tolvanen’s Recent Seasons Could Grab the Canucks’ Attention

When looking at Tolvanen’s recent seasons, there is reason to believe that he could get Vancouver’s attention. In 78 games last season for the Seattle Kraken, he posted 12 goals, 36 points, and 187 hits. This was after he posted 23 goals, 35 points, and a career-high 237 hits during the 2024-25 season with the Kraken. He also had 41 points and 210 hits with Seattle in 2023-24, so he has consistently been providing solid secondary offensive production and a lot of grit.

These elements of Tolvanen’s game would make him a very interesting player for the Canucks to take a gamble on. If he performed well for the Pacific Division club on a one-year contract, he would have the potential to be a strong trade chip for them at next year’s trade deadline. It will be fascinating to see if the Canucks end up pursuing him this offseason, but the fit looks very good on paper.