Canucks’ Elias Pettersson Breaks Silence Amid NHL Trade Rumors

While the Vancouver Canucks traded away several high-profile players last season as they sank to the bottom of the Western Conference, one player they ultimately kept despite trade rumors was forward Elias Pettersson.

Pettersson remains with the Canucks with Training Camp on the horizon, and they’re hoping for a major bounce back campaign for him following two straight years of his offensive production dwindling.

And while he’s well aware that his name has been heavily involved in trade rumors, Pettersson is setting the record straight before he and the rest of his teammates gather for Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Vancouver Canucks Forward Elias Pettersson Sets The Record Straight Ahead Of 2026-27 NHL Season

Pettersson is well aware that his name had been popping up in trade rumors, but he’s had conversations with new general manager Ryan Johnson, who wants him to be comfortable in his surroundings, which will lead to better performance.

“No, it means a lot. I mean, RJ is someone I’ve known for a long time, and he’s always been a good guy for me,” Pettersson said of his discussions with Johnson. “And it’s been good just talking about the future, what he wants to see from me, and he makes you feel good. I play my best when I just feel like myself, but he’s been good in that regard, and he just wants the best from you and wants everyone to be happy.”

“Just be myself. Practice hard, play hard,” he continued of what he aims to do this season. “Be vocal when I feel I want to be it, but yeah, I’m just excited to play hockey again… Me, Brock, and Demmer have been there the longest, so it’s up to us to set the standard of work and all those things.”

One new player that the Canucks have brought in for this season is defenseman Luke Schenn, who had already played in Vancouver once earlier in his career.

“I know Luke from the past,” Pettersson said. “He’s such a good guy, and a lot of battles with Gallagher throughout the years, but it’s been really good spending time with them now and practicing with them. So yeah, I’m excited.”

The Canucks also have multiple young players who will be trying to make their mark in Training Camp, bringing “good vibes” to the organization as Pettersson put it.

“It’s good. They’re fun to be around,” he said. “It’s been good vibes, I think, since coming here skating. And yeah, the guys are excited to start with training camp.”

Elias Pettersson Has Seen His Stats Dwindle In Recent Seasons

Just two seasons ago, when the Canucks advanced to the Western Conference Semifinal, Pettersson was coming off a campaign in which he registered 34 goals and 55 assists. The previous season was even more productive, as he scored 39 goals with 63 assists.

However, he’s been limited to 15 goals and 30 assists in 2024-25, which was followed up by scoring 15 goals with 36 assists in 2025-26.

For the Canucks to pull themselves out of the NHL’s basement, they’ll need much more from Pettersson – especially given his hefty salary cap hit of just under $12 million per season.