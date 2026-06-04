Elias Pettersson’s Future With Vancouver in Doubt

The Vancouver Canucks are a team that has engaged in its fair share of roster turnover in recent seasons as the squad enters a rebuilding phase under new management.

Plenty of big name players from Vancouver’s past core have already been moved as the Canucks enter a new era. Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller are the most notable names that have been moved elsewhere. There projects to be plenty more activity from this regard moving forward.

One player who has been featured in trade rumors persistently has been Elias Pettersson. The 27 year old Swedish center’s future with Vancouver continues to be a question mark. Do the Canucks opt to move Pettersson in an effort to acquire assets to fuel the rebuild? Or does Pettersson stick around and become a leader that can bring this team back into contention?

Elias Pettersson is Available for Trade

At the moment, it appears more likely than not that Pettersson is eventually moved. Sportsnet Analyst Nick Kypreos recently spoke about this matter: “There is no indication that a new management team will be enough to save his long-term future in British Columbia. Pettersson, along with every one of his teammates, will be available at the right price.”

Of note, Pettersson is not the only Vancouver player who could be traded. No player appears to be safe under this new regime in what projects to be a scorch-earthed rebuild. Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser in particular will be guys to watch throughout this process as trade chips that can be used to acquire future’s type assets.

Pettersson is the biggest fish in play here for the Canucks. He is the piece that would likely fetch the most hefty return when it comes to supplying the prospect cupboards in Vancouver. Considering he is a number one center in that prime age of performance, he is an attractive option for teams to consider taking a run at.

Pettersson Could be Complicated to Move

With that said, there are complications that could be in play if the time comes for Vancouver to pull the trigger on a Pettersson trade.

For one, he carries with him a rich $11.6 million contract that is on the books until 2032. At the time Pettersson signed that contract, he was playing his best hockey. He was just a season removed from his career high 102 point season and the Canucks were flourishing as a playoff contender.

Things have changed since then as the wheels have fallen off the tracks in Vancouver. Pettersson’s decline in play has been a big reason why. He has struggled the past two seasons, amassing just 15 goals and 36 assists in 74 games in this most recent campaign.

While Pettersson’s form has regressed, there is the thought that he could turn it around elsewhere. Insider Chris Johnston is bullish on this point: “I think there are teams that believe in a fresh start situation that they can get more out of him, and…there’s just not a lot of ways to get centers.”

Bottom line, the interest level should still be there around the league for Pettersson’s services. If he can regain that spark, that is an elite first line talent for any team. It will be interesting to see where he lands if Vancouver decides to close the chapter.