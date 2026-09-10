Canucks Urged to Add Former Bruins First-Round Pick in Intriguing Move

The Vancouver Canucks are entering the 2026-27 season with low expectations. It is understandable, as they are in the middle of a rebuild and have moved on from several of their former top players since last season.

With the Canucks being in a rebuild, they are in a prime position to take chances on players who hit waivers before the start of the season. They should not be afraid to make at least one waiver claim, and this is especially so if it is a young player with good upside.

Due to this, the Canucks are now being urged to take a gamble on a former Boston Bruins first-round pick if he ends up hitting the waiver wire ahead of the season.

In a recent article for Daily Faceoff Vancouver, Jeffrey Kennett urged the Canucks to take a gamble on forward Fabian Lysell if the Colorado Avalanche place him on waivers.

“A 23-year-old winger with first-round pedigree and a sub-$1 million cap hit is exactly the kind of bet the Canucks should be looking for. And Vancouver would have room to find out whether Lysell’s speed and puck skill can translate with an extended NHL look,” Kennett wrote. “Colorado could keep him as an extra forward or find a trade before exposing him, but if his name does appear on the wire, the Canucks should pick up the phone.”

With Lysell being a former first-round pick who has shown promise in the AHL, it would make sense for Vancouver to claim him if he hit waivers. It would be a no-risk move for them.

Looking at Fabian Lysell’s Career So Far

Lysell never got much of a chance during his time with the Bruins, despite being a first-round pick. He played in just 12 NHL games for Boston in 2024-25, where he recorded one goal and three points. Boston also did not call him up to the NHL once last season.

Lysell spent all of last season in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, where he posted 17 goals and 42 points in 57 games. He has shown good offensive upside throughout his AHL career, as he has recorded 57 goals and 163 points in 219 games. His best season with Providence was in 2023-24 when he posted 50 points in 56 games.

With AHL numbers like these, Lysell would be an intriguing player for a rebuilding team to take a gamble on if he hits waivers.

Lysell Could Break Out With the Canucks

Although Lysell has struggled to become an NHL-caliber player, he is still young enough where that could change. Perhaps joining a team that is focused on the future like Vancouver could be exactly what helps him unlock his potential and break out.

With the Avalanche acquiring Lysell just this offseason from the Bruins, they may want to avoid placing him on waivers. Yet, if he does not make Colorado’s deep roster and ends up being placed on waivers, Vancouver should consider claiming him as a potential breakout candidate.