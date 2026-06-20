Fired By Canucks, Adam Foote Gets Another Chance In NHL

Absolutely nothing went right for the Vancouver Canucks in the recently completed 2025-26 NHL Season, as they finished with the worst record of any club in the Western Conference and didn’t come close to earning a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What’s even more painful for Canucks fans was the trade of captain and Norris Trophy winning defenseman Quinn Hughes, the best blue liner in team history, to the Minnesota Wild in December by now-former GM Patrik Allvin, who was fired after the season.

Entering the fold was former Canucks forward Ryan Johnson, who took over the GM duties, while icons Henrik and Daniel Sedin re-joined the organization in executive leadership roles. One of Johnson’s first moves was to fire coach Adam Foote, who spent only one season on the job after being promoted to replace Rick Tocchet, who jumped ship last offseason to the Philadelphia Flyers.

However, it has not taken Foote long to land a new job in the NHL, as he’s joined one of the up and coming clubs in the Western Conference.

Former Vancouver Canucks Coach Adam Foote Has Already Found A New NHL Job

According to multiple reports, Foote is signing a contract to join the coaching staff of the Utah Mammoth, who are coming off an upstart season that resulted in them making the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since they were known as the Arizona Coyotes in 2020.

The news was first reported by Rick Dhaliwal on X, writing the following: “Former Canucks coach Adam Foote has signed in Utah as an assistant coach.”

Foote will join the coaching staff led by Mammoth head coach André Tourigny, whom the club recently re-signed to an extension.

Adam Foote Was Fired By The Vancouver Canucks After Just One Season

When announcing the change behind the bench, Canucks GM Ryan Johnson acknowledged that Foote took over a complicated situation last year following the sudden departure of coach Rick Tocchet to the Philadelphia Flyers.

“It was a challenging year on several fronts and truthfully, Adam and his staff were dealt a very difficult hand,” Johnson said in a statement. “That said, as we head into a rebuild, our group feels new coaching voices are needed to chart the path forward. Establishing the proper environment and culture is a vital first step in creating a solid and authentic connection throughout the entire organization.

“At the start of next season, our coaches will need to do a lot of work with our players, to instill in them the traits and habits they will rely on moving forward. The process to bring in a new staff begins immediately.”

The Canucks went 25-49-8 in Foote’s first and only season behind the bench as head coach in Vancouver. It was a difficult year for the Canucks, who not only traded away Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, but also traded forward Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks, Conor Garland to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and defenseman Tyler Myers to the Dallas Stars.