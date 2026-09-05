Friedman: Extension For Ex-Canuck Quinn Hughes Could Hinge On One Thing

With each passing day that a deal isn’t finished, one of the most intriguing storylines that fans not only of the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild but NHL fans as a whole will be paying attention to is that of defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Hughes, who was traded from the Canucks to the Wild in a blockbuster deal last December, has one year left on his current contract and became eligible for an extension earlier this summer when the calendar flipped to July.

Despite multiple soundbites from Wild GM Bill Guerin about his desire to re-sign Hughes, no such extension has taken place as of yet.

On Friday morning, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman indicated that he believes Hughes’ camp and the Wild will be meeting “soon” to try and make meaningful progress on a new extension beyond the 2026-27 NHL season.

“Now you’re looking at Quinn Hughes, my prediction, and I said it at the beginning of the summer, was that Hughes would sign for three times 18 (three years, $18m AAV),” said Friedman. “Well that was before (Ducks center Leo) Carlsson’s deal, and that was before (Avs defenseman Cale) Makar’s deal. So, I think right now it really rests with the player. And I’ll say this, could it be 20? Would any of us be surprised if the number was around 20? I don’t think any of us would.”

Meanwhile, Friedman revealed what he thinks is the one factor that may actually be an advantage for the Wild.

“I think the thing that helps Minnesota here is I’m not convinced Hughes wants term,” continued Friedman. “I could be wrong but I think we all know the situation with Jack having a few more years to go. I think that’s the thing here that helps Minnesota.”

Former Vancouver Canucks Defenseman Quinn Hughes Indicated He’s Open To Remaining With The Wild

Shortly after the season for the Wild ended at the hands of the rival Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the playoffs, Hughes was asked about the chances of him signing long term with Minnesota.

“I mean, I really like it here,” Hughes said via NHL.com shortly after Minnesota was eliminated by Colorado.

“We’ll see what Billy (Guerin, Wild general manager) wants to do,” Hughes said. “Again, we’re not even 36 hours removed so, it’s a tough loss but I would definitely be open to re-signing here.”

“We have to talk to Billy and see what he wants to do. Going into a year signed would be better but I’m a pretty mentally tough and focused guy,” Hughes said. “If we didn’t have something done going into the year, I would be ready to go in no matter what and focused on the task at hand. But I’d say probably getting something done would be better.”

He’s entering the final season of his contract that carries a salary cap of just under $8 million, a number that will easily double at the very least on his next contract.

The Canucks Recently Extended Zeev Buium

The Canucks, who received forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in return for Hughes, recently extended Buium with an eight year, $75.04 million contract.