NHL Rumors: 3 PTO Targets the Canucks Should Consider

While the Vancouver Canucks are rebuilding, they have added a few new players to their roster this offseason. Among the Canucks’ newcomers are Jamie Oleksiak, Luke Schenn, Paul Cotter, and Brendan Gallagher.

Although the Canucks have added some new players this offseason, they should not be against the idea of inviting players to their training camp on professional tryout (PTO) agreements. There would be no harm in them taking a look at players on PTOs, as they could simply release them if they felt they were not fits on their roster.

Due to this, let’s take a look at three remaining unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who the Canucks should strongly consider signing to PTOs.

Canucks Have Veteran Defenseman to Consider in Matt Grzelcyk

When looking at the defensemen still on the free agent market, one player who could be worth taking a chance on with a PTO is Matt Grzelcyk. The 32-year-old blueliner spent last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he posted zero goals and 12 assists in 69 games.

Yet, when noting that Grzelcyk set career highs with 39 assists and 40 points in 82 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins just back in 2024-25, there is reason to believe that he could bounce back a bit offensively if given the chance. With the Canucks’ left side needing a boost, it would make a lot of sense for them to give Grzelcyk a look on a PTO. If signed to a cheap one-year deal, he could be another good veteran for the rebuilding Canucks to have in their room.

Canucks Have Fascinating Potential PTO Target in Pavol Regenda

Pavol Regenda did not get a ton of opportunities at the NHL level last season with the San Jose Sharks, but he certainly showed promise when he did. In 24 games with the Sharks last season, he scored nine goals and recorded an assist. With that kind of goal-scoring, the Canucks should consider inviting him to camp on a PTO.

Regenda is still only 26 years old, so it is fair to wonder if he still could break out and become a full-time NHL player. Joining a rebuilding team that could give more chances, like the Canucks, could be exactly what helps the 6-foot-3 winger break out. Due to this, he is exactly the kind of low-risk player Vancouver should consider adding on a PTO.

Canucks Have a Bounce-Back Candidate PTO Target in Philipp Kurashev

Philipp Kurashev is another player who played for the Sharks last season that Vancouver should consider taking a chance on with a PTO. The 26-year-old forward had a decent year with the Sharks in 2025-26, posting seven goals and 20 points in 43 games. With this, he could give the Canucks decent secondary offensive production if he landed a contract for the season.

However, Kurashev’s past success also makes him a young forward worth considering for the Canucks. During the 2023-24 season with the Blackhawks, he recorded career highs with 18 goals, 36 assists, and 54 points in 75 games. If he bounced back and produced offense like for the Canucks on a one-year deal, that would open the door for him to be a good trade chip for Vancouver to dangle at next year’s trade deadline.