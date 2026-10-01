Vancouver Canucks Trade Pitch Lands Bruins $9M Defender in Intriguing Move

The Vancouver Canucks kicked off their 2025-26 season on the right foot by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime.

With how poorly last season went for the Canucks, it was good for them to begin this campaign with a victory. Now, they will be aiming to build on this as they carry on with their season.

Yet, when looking at the Canucks’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they could use more defensive depth. This is especially the case when it comes to the right side of their blueline.

When looking at trade candidates who could be worth targeting for the Canucks, Boston Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju stands out.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have Vancouver acquire Jokiharju from the Bruins in a low-risk move.

Canucks Get:

Henri Jokiharju

Bruins Get:

2030 Seventh-Round Pick

With this move, the Canucks would be taking a gamble on an experienced defenseman in Jokiharju who has had past success. The Bruins, on the other hand, would clear out cap space and give Jokiharju a much-needed fresh start.

Bruins Are Shopping Jokiharju

Recently, the Bruins placed Jokiharju on waivers after he did not make their NHL roster out of training camp. Now, after clearing waivers, he is a trade candidate to watch from the Original Six club.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported earlier this week that the Bruins are actively looking to trade Jokiharju.

“Boston is trying to find a new home for Henri Jokiharju, who cleared waivers,” Friedman wrote.

With Jokiharju available for trade, it would be understandable if Vancouver kicked tires on him. He is only 27 years old and has an affordable $3 million cap hit through the 2027-28 season. With this, he could build his value back up and become a nice trade chip if he bounced back with the Canucks.

Jokiharju Would Give Canucks Another Solid Option for Right Side

When looking at the Canucks’ current roster, it would make sense if they took a gamble on Jokiharju. He could slot well on their bottom pairing but also could move up to their second pairing if needed. In either role, he could boost the right side of the Canucks’ blueline if he got his game back on track.

Jokiharju would also give the Canucks another defenseman who could be used on their penalty kill if needed. Due to this, there would be no harm in them trading a seventh-round pick for a veteran defenseman like Jokiharju.

In 41 games last season for the Bruins, Jokiharju recorded two goals, 15 points, and a plus-2 rating. This was after he had three goals, 10 points, and a plus-13 rating in 60 games split between the Buffalo Sabres and Bruins in 2024-25.