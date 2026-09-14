Filip Hronek Sends Blunt Message On Canucks Rebuild, Future In Vancouver

Nothing went right for the Vancouver Canucks in the 2025-26 NHL season, as they finished dead last in the Western Conference while also making several difficult trades, not the least of which was dealing captain and former Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

The Canucks responded by making several organizational changes, including terminating head coach Adam Foote and general manager Patrik Allvin.

Things aren’t projected to go much better for the Canucks this season, but that doesn’t mean that defenseman Filip Hronek is itching to get out of town.

Filip Hronek Gets Honest About The State Of The Vancouver Canucks’ Rebuilding Process

Defenseman Filip Hronek indicated that just because the club struggled last season and isn’t projected to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, it doesn’t mean he’s looking to skip town.

“I committed here and signed a contract here, and I knew I wanted to be here, and I’m excited for it,” Hronek said. “Obviously winning is really important, but I just don’t want to run away right away. So I think we can build something special here, and that’s the goal.”

Hronek, who was acquired from the Red Wings in 2023, signed an eight-year, $58 million deal carrying a $7.25 million salary cap hit.

Meanwhile, Hronek has enjoyed what he’s seen from some of his newer teammates, three of whom were acquired from the Wild as part of the Hughes trade in December.

“A lot of fun so far,” he said. “The spirits are great, so we’re having a lot of fun and enjoying the last couple days. I think the biggest thing is everyone is in a good mood and ready to get going, and I’m really excited about it.”

Meanwhile, Hronek is looking forward to providing veteran leadership for some of the younger players on the team.

“I think just lead by example and try to help the younger guys, but the biggest thing is just lead by example. They’re great guys, and they’re listening and trying to get better, and they did the same over the summer, so I’m really excited about that,” he said.

Hronek and the Canucks open Training Camp later this week, and will play their first exhibition contest on Saturday against the divisional rival Seattle Kraken from Climate Pledge Arena.

Filip Hronek Is Entering His Fourth Year With The Canucks

Hronek was taken by Detroit with the 53rd overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft after a standout season with the Saginaw Spirit, where he posted 14 goals and 47 assists in 59 games and was named the team’s MVP and Best Defenseman.

He made his NHL debut with Detroit in 2018 and eventually led all Detroit rookies with 23 points in 46 games and was named the team’s Rookie of the Year. He later signed a three-year, $13.2 million extension in 2021.

Detroit traded Hronek to the Canucks in March 2023 for a package centered around first- and second-round draft picks, and eventually committed to staying long-term by signing an eight-year, $58 million extension in 2024.

So far in his NHL career, Hronek has scored 48 goals with 239 assists in 533 games played. He’s also added a goal and an assist in 13 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.