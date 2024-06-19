Canucks to ‘Make A Strong Play’ for Hurricanes’ Jake Guentzel

The Vancouver Canucks could be positioning themselves as strong contenders to sign winger Jake Guentzel when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported the interest of the Canucks on June 18, naming Vancouver as a “strong” contender to land Guentzel.

Guentzel, currently with the Carolina Hurricanes, is expected to attract significant interest from multiple NHL teams, but the Canucks are emerging as a serious candidate.

“When the clock strikes 12 noon ET on Canada Day, expect the Vancouver Canucks to make a strong play for pending free agent forward Jake Guentzel,” Seravalli wrote. “They won’t be alone – as there are more than a handful of teams expected to be in the mix for the Stanley Cup winning winger.”

Seravalli also mentioned the Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, and “maybe even” the New York Rangers as potential suitors.

Guentzel’s future with the Hurricanes is uncertain, with the team even putting his negotiating rights in the market of late, as reported by Elliotte Friedman.

Guentzel, 29, scored 30 goals and assisted 47 for 77 total points in 67 games during the 2023-24 season, splitting time between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Hurricanes. In the playoffs, he added nine points in 11 games.

Jake Guentzel’s Skills and Fit with the Canucks

The Canucks had previously considered trading Elias Lindholm to make room for Guentzel ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, as reported by Josh Yohe of The Athletic on March 6.

Vancouver’s president Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin, as well as head coach Rick Tocchet, have prior working relationships with Guentzel from their time with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Sources have been percolating that the Canucks might present the best mix of money and opportunity right out of the gate. There is a familiarity there,” Seravalli wrote, “not to mention the strength and training staff.”

Guentzel has averaged 36 goals and 73 points per 82 games in eight seasons of NHL play. He has also racked up 67 points (38 goals, 29 assists) in seven postseason runs and 69 playoffs games.

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic named Guentzel among nine unrestricted free agents that could bolster the Canucks’ top-6 forward corps in an article written on June 18.

“Guentzel would be a home-run acquisition for the Canucks,” they wrote. “It’s not just that Guentzel is an excellent top-six winger — he’s an elite player, period.”

Vancouver has substantial cap space, projected at $16.8 million this offseason. That said, the Canucks have many pending free agents in their organization including Lindholm, Dakota Joshua, and Ilya Mikheyev, to create room for Guentzel.

According to Drance and Dayal, Guentzel will command a “mammoth contract” on July 1.

Evolving Hockey projects Guentzel to get a $9.6 million AAV contract over seven years. Dom Luszczyszyn’s Net Rating model projects Guentzel to get $9.9 million per year.

Hurricanes & Guentzel Have Mutual Interest in Extension

Despite exploring trade options, the Hurricanes and Guentzel have not ruled out the possibility of a contract extension.

Both parties have expressed interest in continuing their relationship, and Guentzel made clear he’d like to stay put in Raleigh during his exit interview on May 18.

Play

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on an NHL Tonight segment on June 13 that Guentzel “has given up on the idea” of returning to Carolina.

“Well, I there’s obviously a lot of interest,” Friedman said. “I don’t think Guentzel has given up on the idea of Carolina. But I do think that, honestly, I think he wants to know what the market is at some point before he makes a commitment.”

The Hurricanes traded for Guentzel ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring the winger from the Penguins. He scored 25 points in 17 regular-season games for the Canes and added 9 points in the playoffs.

Former Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell indicated that talks were ongoing and that the franchise saw Guentzel as a valuable part of their future.

“With Jake, I think he played a good role here,” Waddell said on May 20. “We have begun those talks. We’ll talk to him also.”

Hurricanes Open to Trading Guentzel’s Rights

If an extension cannot be reached, the Hurricanes are prepared to trade Guentzel’s negotiating rights ahead of July 1 if there is anyone willing to pay for them.

According to Friedman, reporting the information on June 7 while appearing in an episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, the Canes will make Guentzel’s negotiating rights available in exchange for a mid-round pick.

Play

“It sounds like he is available for a mid-round pick,” Friedman said. “I believe Carolina has let everyone know that if you want to trade for his rights for the chance to sign him, that it is possible for a mid-round pick.

“I think there’s a ton of interest, you just got to know… do you think you’re going to him?”