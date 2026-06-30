Canucks Interested in Reunion With 6-Foot-1 Veteran Defenseman

The Vancouver Canucks should be watched closely once free agency starts on July 1. While they are in the middle of a rebuild, it would not be surprising if they add some proven NHL players to their roster to help mentor their younger players.

Interestingly, the Canucks are being connected to one of their former defenseman with the start of free agency almost here.

According to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks are expected to “check in on” former Vancouver defenseman Ian Cole if he hits the free agent market on July 1.

“I will not be surprised if the Canucks are very interested in UFA defenceman Ian Cole,” Dhaliwal said. “Cole will be one of the leadership guys that the Canucks will check in on in free agency.”

With Cole already being a player the Canucks know well and the Pacific Division club needing more defensive depth, it would make sense if they brought him back on a short-term deal. He would not necessarily be a major addition to the Canucks’ roster, but he would have the potential to be a good leader for their younger players and improve their defensive depth.

Cole Could Fit Nicely in the Canucks’ Defensive Group

When looking at the Canucks’ current blueline, it is fair to argue that they could use a veteran defenseman like Cole on it. If they signed him, he could provide their bottom pairing with a nice upgrade. However, he could also move up to their top four if needed, and this is especially so when noting that he can play both sides.

Cole would also give the Canucks another clear option for their penalty kill if signed. This is because the 6-foot-1 defenseman plays a steady defensive game and is good in his own zone. It also does not hurt that he is difficult to play against because of his hard-nosed style of play.

In 82 games last season with the Utah Mammoth, Cole had three goals, 20 assists, 23 points, 73 hits, and 151 blocks. With numbers like these, he provides a bit of everything and could be a strong addition to Vancouver’s roster because of it.

Looking Back at Cole’s Stint With the Canucks

Cole spent the 2023-24 season with the Canucks and was a nice part of their blueline that year. In 78 games with the Pacific Division club during that campaign, he recorded two goals, nine assists, 11 points, 83 hits, 166 blocks, and a plus-10 rating. With this, he was a key part of their defensive group during his lone season with the Canucks.

However, Cole ended up leaving the Canucks that summer when he signed with the Mammoth. While that was the case, the Canucks now could have the opportunity to bring him back to Vancouver this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can do just that, but it is clear that the fit looks good on paper.

In 990 career NHL games over 16 seasons, Cole has recorded 38 goals, 195 assists, 233 points, 871 penalty minutes, 1,253 hits, and a plus-168 rating. He has also won the Stanley Cup twice during his career.