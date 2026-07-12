NHL Insider: Canucks Should Poach Away Elite Talent From Canadian Rival

It’s been an offseason of change for the Vancouver Canucks, who finished with the worst record of any club in the Western Conference last season and didn’t come anywhere close to a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s going to be a monumental task ahead for new Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson, who was hired to replace the terminated Patrik Allvin; also arriving back in town are franchise icons Henrik and Daniel Sedin, while another former Canucks forward, Manny Malhotra, is now behind the bench as their head coach, replacing the terminated Adam Foote.

What are the chances that the Canucks could make a major splash and acquire a top talent from a Canadian-based rival? According to longtime Canucks Insider Rick Shaliwal, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies should be on Johnson’s radar.

“Get those guys under 25 that have no moves. They don’t have no moves, so they can’t block a trade for Vancouver. Go get Kent Johnson, Shane Wright, Matthew Knies. They’re all under 25 and they have no trade protection. Those are the guys that they got to go get,” said Dhaliwal.

Could The Vancouver Canucks Poach Matthew Knies From The Toronto Maple Leafs?

The future of Matthew Knies with the Maple Leafs remains cloudy under new general manager John Chayka.

Before, the previous front office led by Brad Treliving viewed him as a key piece of the organisation’s long-term plans, but he was apparently soon thought of as trade bait.

His name has surfaced frequently in trade discussions, including reports that a deadline-day deal would have sent him to the rival Montreal Canadiens in March. According to those reports, however, the transaction ultimately fell through after paperwork issues prevented it from being finalized in time.

According to the latest reporting from Maple Leafs Insider Nick Kypreos, Toronto remains determined to reach an agreement with Knies and has no intention of backing away from negotiations.

At the same time, Chayka has consistently maintained that his priority is strengthening the roster, emphasizing that every option remains under consideration and that no potential move has been ruled out.

“The idea that we’re going to improve the roster by moving a top young player … anything’s possible, I guess it’s not probable,” he said. “No doubt, I think (the speculation) makes for good writing and good interest for people, but as we think about our team, and how we improve, that’s a tough bar to hurdle… As general manager, we’re going to evaluate everything, but that’s the job.”

Matthew Knies Remains Under Contract For Multiple Years

Now entering the second year of his six-year deal, Knies acknowledged that roster moves are an unavoidable reality in the NHL. Even so, he made it clear that his preference is to continue his career in Toronto rather than be dealt elsewhere.

“I look at it that I committed to this team for six years and I hope that commitment stays vice versa,” Knies said in early April. “It’s something out of my control. So if it happens, it’s understandable. “But I want to be here. That’s how I look at it.”

The agreement carries an annual salary cap charge of $7.75 million.