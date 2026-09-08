NHL Insider Seemingly Confirms Canucks’ Jake DeBrusk’s Fate

Last season, not only did the Vancouver Canucks finish last overall in the Western Conference, but they also dealt away several players, the most notable of which was former captain and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes in a blockbuster deal to the Minnesota Wild.

Meanwhile, the Canucks also dealt away Conor Garland to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks while sending Tyler Myers to the Dallas Stars. But despite being heavily involved in rumors, both Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk remained in place.

That hasn’t stopped the rumors surrounding both players from continuing into the offseason. But with the new 2026-27 campaign on the horizon, it appears as though DeBrusk’s long-term fate with the club could be sealed.

NHL Insider Seemingly Confirms Jake DeBrusk’s Long Term Fate With The Vancouver Canucks

According to a recent report from NHL Insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, it appears to be the “end goal” for both parties to move on from one another, while noting that Vancouver is waiting for the right trade package in return.

“I still think the end goal here for him and for the Canucks is to eventually move him. It’s just a matter of finding the right package,” Pagnotta disclosed while appearing on the “Sekeres & Price” Podcast. “Again, I’m not sure what the ask is right now. If the Canucks find the right deal, they’re going to pull the trigger on it.”

DeBrusk has five years left on the contract that pays him $5.5 million per season, which Pagnotta disclosed as a reason why he isn’t “overly shocked” that the club hasn’t traded him yet.

He’s been linked to multiple teams, though none of them have pulled the trigger on a deal with new Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson as of yet.

As of now, DeBrusk is poised to enter his third campaign with the Canucks.

Jake DeBrusk Signed With The Canucks In 2024

After beginning his NHL career with the Boston Bruins, who took him in the first round (14th overall pick) of the 2015 NHL Draft, DeBrusk moved on to Vancouver in 2024, signing a seven-year, $38.5 million deal with the Canucks and making the move from the East Coast to the West Coast.

DeBrusk immediately made an impact in his new home, scoring a career-best 28 goals during his first season with Vancouver. However, his production wasn’t enough to push the Canucks into the postseason.

That marked a disappointing follow-up to the previous year, when Vancouver advanced to Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals before being eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers.

DeBrusk’s numbers dropped during his second season in Vancouver, which was a miserable season for the franchise as a whole. He finished with 23 goals and 19 assists.

Through his NHL career with the Bruins and Canucks, he has 189 goals and 167 assists in 628 games played.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, DeBrusk has 27 goals and 20 assists in 86 career games. He has yet to play a postseason game with Vancouver, though that would change if he is traded to another team.