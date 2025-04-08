Insider Links Canucks to Trading for $32 Million Sniper in Offseason

The Vancouver Canucks are unlikely to make the playoffs and could make some major changes in the offseason.

Vancouver had expectations of competing for not only a playoff spot but the Stanley Cup. Yet, the Canucks have a whirlwind of a season and entering the offseason have a need at center. NHL insider Thomas Drance of The Athletic believes the Canucks could look to trade for Steven Stamkos of the Nashville Predators.

“I struggle to really come up with high-quality trade target options that are even realistic. Here are three favourites from different buckets that are worth considering: Older centre on a risky contract: Steven Stamkos,” Drance wrote. “Any chance that the Nashville Predators just want a mulligan on their 2024 offseason?

“Any chance that Stamkos, who played for Rick Tocchet in Tampa Bay but has a full no-move clause, would be interested in playing in Canada (given that he declined to do so when he was an unrestricted free agent)? Maybe not, but Stamkos had a tough first season in Nashville. He’s still a lethal shooter and would bring leadership qualities to a team that could use them,” Drance added.

Stamkos signed a four-year, $32 million deal with the Predators last offseason, but it hasn’t worked out. So, perhaps Nashville does look to trade him and Drance believes the Canucks make a lot of sense for Stamkos.

Stamkos has recorded 25 goals and 22 assists for 47 points in 77 games. He’s a seven-time NHL All-Star and two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Insider Expects Canucks to Add a Center

Vancouver will enter the offseason with plenty of needs, and a center is one of them.

The Canucks have a need for a second or third-line center and Drance expects them to explore the trade market.

Drance mentions the likes of Cole Perfetti and Connor McMichael are younger options. But, he believes Stamkos and Pavel Zacha are two names that make a lot of sense.

“Pavel Zacha. A player like Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who the Canucks have been linked to in the past, would also fit the bill here,” Drance added. “The Boston Bruins are rebuilding; in all likelihood, Zacha is going to be either too expensive or too old by the time they’re ready to contend again, and that could make him available. At 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds, Zacha is going to flirt with 50 points for a third consecutive season. He’d be a nice stylistic complement (as would Kotkaniemi) for Pettersson.”

The Canucks are 35-29-13 and well outside of a playoff spot.

Stamkos Says Season has Been Difficult

Stamkos left the Tampa Bay Lightning in the offseason to sign with the Nashville Predators.

The Predators were active in free agency, bolstering their lineup, but they have struggled this season, as Nashville is one of the worst teams in the NHL.

After having high expectations, Stamkos admits it’s been a tough season for him and everyone.

“As a player you want two things: You want team success and you want to feel like you’re contributing towards that success,” Stamkos said. “This year hasn’t worked out in both degrees. So, it’s certainly been difficult, especially with some of the excitement that we had coming into this season for the guys that were here last year to build on the success that they had. Here we are today and [it’s] certainly not, I don’t think, what anyone thought. If we were not in a playoff spot but in the mix, it’s different. But when you’re in the position we’re at, it’s a tough pill to swallow and certainly not what any of us expected.”

Nashville is 27-42-8 and in third-last in the NHL.