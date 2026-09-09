Insider Provides the Latest on Brock Boeser’s Future with Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks expectations are clear heading into this 2026-2027 season. This is a team that is projected to finish towards the bottom of the league as the franchise looks to stock up on top draft picks and prospects moving forward. This is an organization that is entering a rebuilding period under new general manager Ryan Johnson. As such, the longtime veteran players on this team could be used as trade chips. Former Canuck Quinn Hughes garnered a massive return last season with a haul of promising pieces from the Minnesota Wild, including Marco Rossi and the freshly-extended Zeev Buium. Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser are all players whose names have featured in trade rumors since as the potential next dominos to fall in line.

Brock Boeser Likely to Remain in Vancouver

Pettersson and DeBrush have generated the most discourse in terms of Canucks vets who could be moved. Boeser is another player who has been a part of those discussions. Boeser signed a $50.75 million long-term extension with Vancouver last offseason that has him on the team’s books until 2032. However, the situation in Vancouver was much different back then. This was a team last summer that had expectations of returning to contention. However, the Hughes trade vastly changed the direction.

With that said, the odds appear more likely than not that Boeser remains with the Canucks. Insider David Pagnotta discussed this manner on the Sekeres and Price show: “He does genuinely like it [in Vancouver], so unless it’s gonna be something that’s fully convincing for him, I don’t think he wants to consider anything other than staying a Canuck.”

Boeser has spent his entire decade-long career with the Vancouver team that drafted him 23rd overall in the 2015 draft. He has amassed 226 goals and 256 assists for 482 points in 629 regular season games during that time. In the postseason, he has recorded 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 29 games.

Boeser Could be a Part of the Solution in Vancouver

While Vancouver is clearly in the middle of a rebuild, they are going to want a solid cast of leaders present to mentor the youth team they are forming. Boeser could be a part of this cast that sticks around for the long-haul and helps get this team back in the right direction.

This is a Canucks team that currently does not have a captain in place, with Hughes now in Minnesota. Perhaps, Boeser could be in the running for the team’s next captaincy position when the time comes to name a new leader. The 29 year old American has seen everything during his tenure with the franchise, from deep playoff runs to last place finishes. He would be a logical candidate to wear the letter.

It will be interesting to see if Boeser does indeed remain with Vancouver and who joins him from that regard. Do Pettersson and DeBrusk stick with their veteran teammate or is a change of scenery inevitable for these players? That is something for them and management to figure out as this team goes about the retooling process.