Canucks Jake DeBrusk Addresses Recent Trade Speculation

The Vancouver Canucks have undergone some transformational changes to the organization in recent years, and as a result of trading their captain Quinn Hughes, the team have dived head first into yet another rebuild.

With the likes of Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi and their incoming prospect pool to lead the way, there’s plenty of optimism in Vancouver, but this is an organization that also has plenty of veterans remaining from just a few years ago when the franchise believed they were a contending team. One such veteran was a prized free agent signing in Jake DeBrusk, and now, he’s addressed the ongoing speculation over his future with the Canucks.

Jake DeBrusk Denies Wanting Out of Vancouver

When he signed a seven-year free agency deal, DeBrusk believed this was a team ready to contend for a Stanley Cup, so unsurprisingly, many have looked at the U-turn the organization has taken as a reason why he may want out.

Recently, many insiders have gone on record saying this relationship won’t last as a result, but in his latest interview with Sportsnet, DeBrusk makes it clear that right now, he hasn’t asked for a trade and doesn’t plan to do so anytime in the near future.

“I want to say this on the record: I have not asked for a trade,” DeBrusk said. “There are all kinds of crazy things out there sometimes, but I haven’t talked to anyone about that. I signed in Vancouver for a reason. I wanted to help them win and I still think I can help them.”

Should the Canucks Consider Trading DeBrusk?

As committed as the 29-year-old is, there’s no clear path to winning anytime soon in Vancouver, so even with his comments, there’s likely to be continued speculation over his future with the organization. Last season despite the team struggles, DeBrusk remained fairly productive, posting 23 goals and 41 points in 82 games played, and given the rising salary cap, his AAV of $5.5 million over the next five years is a steal, so if there’s interest ahead of the trade deadline, it may be in the best interest of both parties to explore that.

However, there is some excitement as a veteran player in nurturing the future of an organization, and with some promising young players coming through alongside the veteran core of Brock Boeser, DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson, this team could be hoping to turn it around during DeBrusk’s current contract.

Ultimately, DeBrusk may feel as though he wants to remain loyal right now, but another year of losing could simply wear him down, so while there’s not too much interest from team or player in making a trade right now, by the time that the 2027 trade deadline rolls around, things on this front could drastically change.