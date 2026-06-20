Canucks Trade Pitch Sends 28-Goal Sniper to Winnipeg Jets

The Vancouver Canucks are entering the summer as one of the NHL’s biggest sellers. It is not difficult to understand why, as they finished this past season at the bottom of the NHL standings and kicked off a rebuild because of it. This was made clear when they traded Quinn Hughes, Kiefer Sherwood, Conor Garland, and Tyler Myers all during this past season.

The Canucks should not be done tearing things down, either, as they have multiple trade candidates to watch this offseason. Among their top trade candidates is forward Jake DeBrusk, as there is an expectation that the Canucks will move him this summer.

One team that would make sense as a prime landing spot for DeBrusk is the Winnipeg Jets. Since they lost Nikolaj Ehlers to the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency last year, they have been in need of another scoring winger. Acquiring DeBrusk, who has scored over 20 goals in four out of his last five seasons, would give the Jets just that.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Canucks send DeBrusk to the Jets in a big swap.

Jets Get:

Jake DeBrusk

Canucks Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

2026 Sixth-Round Pick

Isak Rosen

With this trade, the Jets would be bringing in a top-six forward in DeBrusk, who would give their roster a nice boost. The Canucks, on the other hand, would land two draft picks and a former first-round pick in Rosen, who is still looking to break out at the NHL level.

Canucks’ DeBrusk Has Been Linked to the Jets This Offseason

In a recent article for The Fourth Period, David Pagnotta reported that the Canucks are listening to offers on DeBrusk, and the Jets are among the teams interested in him.

“There is believed to be interest in DeBrusk from several teams, including the Ottawa Senators, Seattle Kraken, Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets, and trade discussions are expected to intensify in the days leading up to next week’s NHL Draft,” Pagnotta wrote.

When looking at the Jets’ current roster, it is not surprising in the slightest that they have interest in DeBrusk. He would have the potential to slot perfectly on their second line. Furthermore, because of his scoring ability, he would be an obvious option for the Jets’ power play.

DeBrusk would also be much more than a one-year rental for the Jets if acquired. This is because he is signed through 2030-31, carrying a $5.5 million cap hit. With this, he could be an answer for their top six for many years if acquired.

Canucks’ DeBrusk Is Going to Be a Popular Trade Target

With DeBrusk being a top-six scorer with an affordable cap hit, there is no question that he is going to be a very popular trade target around the NHL this summer. This is especially so when noting that this year’s free agency class is weak. Due to this, the Jets should only have more competition to land DeBrusk the longer he stays in Vancouver.

In 81 games this season with the Canucks, DeBrusk had 23 goals and 41 points. This is after he scored a career-high 28 goals and posted 48 points in 82 games in 2024-25. With numbers like these, he could be a strong fit on several teams, and it will be interesting to see if Winnipeg can land him.