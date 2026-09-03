Canucks Trade Pitch Sends $38.5M Sniper to Blackhawks in Bold Move

The Vancouver Canucks have traded away several players since this past season. It is not difficult to understand why, as they have started a rebuild.

Due to this, one Canucks player who has been the subject of trade speculation for much of this offseason is forward Jake DeBrusk. This was also the case leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, so questions about his future in Vancouver have been coming up for a while now.

When looking at teams who stand out as potential suitors for DeBrusk, the Chicago Blackhawks are an interesting option. They have made it clear this offseason that they want to be better, as they added Bowen Byram, Patrick Kane, Jordan Greenway, Cole Smith, and Ian Cole. With this and Chicago still needing another skilled forward, it would be understandable if they targeted DeBrusk.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Blackhawks land DeBrusk from the Canucks in a bold move.

Blackhawks Get:

Jake DeBrusk

Canucks Get:

Landon Slaggert

2027 Second-Round Pick

2028 Third-Round Pick

Blackhawks Would Get Nice Boost If They Acquired Jake DeBrusk From Canucks

When looking at the Blackhawks’ current forward group, it is fair to argue that they could use another skilled winger to solidify their top nine. When noting that DeBrusk is an impactful goal scorer with a good amount of experience, he would be a good veteran for Chicago to add to their roster as they look to be better in 2026-27.

If the Blackhawks acquired DeBrusk, he could slot well on their second line with Kane and Frank Nazar. However, due to his ability to play both wings, he could also move up and down the Blackhawks’ lineup when needed. He would also give them another clear option for their power play, as he performs very well on the man advantage.

It’s Time for the Canucks to Move DeBrusk

With the Canucks being in a rebuild and already moving on from multiple of their other veteran players, it now feels like the time for them to trade DeBrusk. The 2015 first-round pick just isn’t a fit on their roster anymore and could benefit from a move to a team on the rise like the Blackhawks.

The Canucks need to be focusing on the future, and keeping a 29-year-old forward like DeBrusk around just doesn’t make a lot of sense at this point. This is especially so with all of the trade rumors surrounding the skilled winger.

It will be interesting to see if the Canucks end up moving DeBrusk before the summer. The Blackhawks would make for an interesting landing spot.