Canucks Trade Pitch Sends 28-Goal Sniper to Sabres

The Vancouver Canucks have traded many players since they officially started a rebuild last season. This included moving players this summer, as they have already traded defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Nils Hoglander.

While the Canucks have been busy, it would not be surprising if they continued to trade more players before next season is here. One of Vancouver’s most obvious trade candidates is forward Jake DeBrusk. The 29-year-old winger is simply not a fit on a rebuilding team and could be a strong pickup for a playoff club that is looking for more scoring.

When looking at potential landing spots for DeBrusk, the Buffalo Sabres stand out. They moved on from Alex Tuch this offseason and fell short in their pursuit of Patrick Kane, who went back to the Chicago Blackhawks. With that, it would make sense if the Sabres looked to add another skilled winger like DeBrusk to their roster.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Canucks sending DeBrusk to the Sabres in a big summer swap.

Sabres Get:

Jake DeBrusk

Canucks Get:

2028 Second-Round Pick

Melvin Novotny

With this trade pitch, the Sabres would be bringing in a veteran forward who would immediately improve their top nine. The Canucks, on the other hand, would get a second-round pick and an interesting forward prospect in Novotny.

Where Canucks’ Jake DeBrusk Could Fit in the Sabres’ Lineup if Acquired

When looking at the Sabres’ current projected lineup, it is clear that DeBrusk would give it a nice boost if acquired. He would have the potential to slot very nicely on their second line with Josh Norris and Josh Doan if acquired. However, due to his ability to play both wings, he could also fit in multiple spots in their top nine if brought in.

DeBrusk would also give the Sabres another strong player to work with on their power play. The 2015 first-round pick can make a real impact on the man advantage, and his stats from last season show this. The Canucks winger scored 19 of his 23 goals last season on the power play, so it is clear that he thrives on the man advantage.

Overall, DeBrusk would give the Sabres another proven scorer if acquired. This is made apparent when noting that he has scored at least 23 goals in four out of his last five seasons. This included in 2024-25, when he scored a career-high 28 goals for the Canucks.

Canucks’ DeBrusk Would Be a Long-Term Addition for the Sabres

Another reason why it could make a lot of sense for the Sabres to bring in DeBrusk is his contract. The veteran winger is signed through the 2030-31 season, where he carries a very reasonable $5.5 million cap hit. With this, he would be a long-term addition for the Sabres, which only adds to his appeal.

With the Sabres looking to be true contenders, it would make a lot of sense for them to add a scoring winger with a lot of playoff experience like DeBrusk. He would have the potential to be a solid part of their core, and it will be interesting to see if they target him from here.