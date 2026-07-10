Canucks Trade Pitch Sends $38.5M Scorer to Canadiens

The Vancouver Canucks have traded away more players this offseason as they continue their rebuild. The Canucks dealt defenseman Marcus Pettersson to the New York Rangers and also traded forward Nils Hoglander to the Nashville Predators. However, with the Canucks being in a complete rebuild, it would not be surprising if more of their players get traded this offseason.

One of the Canucks’ top trade candidates this offseason is forward Jake DeBrusk. The 29-year-old forward has been the subject of trade rumors since leading up to this year’s deadline. The 2015 first-round pick is simply no longer a fit on the rebuilding Canucks and would benefit from a trade to a contender.

When looking at potential fits for DeBrusk, the Montreal Canadiens stand out in a major way. The Canadiens could use another skilled winger in their middle six, and acquiring DeBrusk would provide them with just that.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Canadiens acquire DeBrusk from the Canucks in a summer swap.

Canadiens Get:

Jake DeBrusk

Canucks Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

2028 Fourth-Round Pick

Owen Beck

With this trade pitch, the Canadiens would be bringing in a consistent 20-goal threat for their top six with DeBrusk. The Canucks, on the other hand, would get two draft picks and a promising two-way center prospect in Beck.

Canadiens Have Been Linked to DeBrusk This Offseason

The Canadiens are among the teams that have been connected to DeBrusk this offseason. The Fourth Period recently reported that the Habs as one of the teams that are linked to the Canucks winger.

“DeBrusk has made it clear he does not want to endure a rebuild and the Canucks are trying to find him a new home,” The Fourth Period wrote. “Teams Reportedly Linked: Columbus, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Seattle, Edmonton, Montreal.”

When looking at the Canadiens’ roster, it is clear that they could use a winger like DeBrusk. If they acquired him, he could be a strong fit for their second-line left wing spot. He would also offer them another clear option for their power play, as he works well on the man advantage. His 19 power-play goals this past season with the Canucks show this.

DeBrusk’s contract also adds to his appeal in a major way. This is because he is entering just the third season of his seven-year, $38.5 million contract ($5.5 million AAV). With this, he would be a long-term addition to the Canadiens’ roster as they look to continue to head in the right direction.

DeBrusk Is Not the Canucks’ Only Trade Candidate This Summer

While DeBrusk has been a popular name in the rumor mill for a while, he is not the only trade candidate on the Canucks.

Elias Pettersson is one Canucks player who has the potential to be moved. The 27-year-old center has struggled mightily over the last two seasons and has been in need of a fresh start for a long time.

Brock Boeser is another Canucks forward who continues to be the subject of trade speculation. If made available, he would be a strong addition for a playoff team looking to boost its top six.

With all of this, the Canucks are going to be a team to keep an eye on in the trade market this offseason. When it comes to DeBrusk, the Canadiens look like a good potential fit.