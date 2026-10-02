Vancouver Canucks $38.5 Million Sniper Makes New NHL Trade Board

The Vancouver Canucks are in the middle of a rebuild, so there is an expectation that they will be sellers again this season.

Now, with the regular season getting started, one of their top forwards is continuing to create chatter as a trade candidate.

This is because Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk is among the players listed on Lyle Richardson’s latest trade board for Bleacher Report.

“Before last season’s March trade deadline, Jake DeBrusk raised eyebrows when he told reporters that playing for a rebuilding team wasn’t something he would be willing to accept,” Richardson wrote. “With the Canucks in the midst of rebuilding, the 29-year-old winger’s remarks made him a fixture in the rumor mill.”

“Nevertheless, the rebuilding Canucks could be sellers again this season, especially if they struggle through the opening weeks of this season’s schedule,” Richardson added. “That could make DeBrusk more open to a trade if a contender comes calling.”

Questions about DeBrusk’s future with the Canucks have come up for a long time now. Thus, it is understandable that he has made Richardson’s latest trade board.

Taking a Look at DeBrusk

DeBrusk recorded an assist in the Canucks’ season opening matchup against the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week. This was after he had 23 goals and 42 points in 81 games during this past season for Vancouver. He has also scored at least 23 goals in four out of his last five campaigns and recorded at least 40 points five years in a row.

With numbers like these, DeBrusk could end up being a popular trade target for contenders this season. His contract also adds to his appeal. This is because he is only the third season of his seven-year, $38.5 million contract with Vancouver. With this, he would be more than a rental for any potential suitors if acquired.

All Eyes Should Be on DeBrusk This Season

DeBrusk will be a trade candidate to watch closely this season. With Vancouver rebuilding, he stands out as a prime potential trade chip for them. He has the potential to get them a strong return in a move. This is because he is a proven top-nine winger with an affordable cap hit for multiple more years.

Several teams stand out as possible trade fits for DeBrusk. A handful include the Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, and Buffalo Sabres.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Canucks trade DeBrusk during this season from here. Given the rumors surrounding him, it would not be too shocking if a deal comes to fruition.