NHL Rumors: 5 Potential Trade Fits for Canucks’ Jake DeBrusk

The Vancouver Canucks are currently in the middle of a rebuild. Because of this, there is a chance that they could trade multiple players during the offseason. Among their top trade candidates is forward Jake DeBrusk.

DeBrusk was heavily discussed in the rumor mill leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. While he ended up staying with the Canucks for the remainder of the campaign, questions about his future in Vancouver are continuing to come up.

Because of this, let’s take a look at five potential trade fits for DeBrusk if the Canucks decide to move him.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers stand out as a prime potential landing spot for DeBrusk. This is because they not only need another scoring winger in their top six, but DeBrusk is also an Edmonton native. Furthermore, his father, Louie DeBrusk, played for the Oilers during his career and is currently a color commentator for them.

With this, the Oilers could make a lot of sense as a landing spot for DeBrusk. He could certainly benefit from playing on a line with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have been connected to DeBrusk already this offseason, so they are a team to watch in the sweepstakes. After being swept in the first round of the playoffs, the Senators should be looking to boost their forward group. Bringing in DeBrusk would help them do just that.

If the Senators acquired DeBrusk, he could work well on a line with Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson. He would also give them another skilled scorer to work with on their power play.

Buffalo Sabres

If the Buffalo Sabres are unable to keep pending unrestricted free agent Alex Tuch around, it would not be surprising if they made a push for DeBrusk this offseason. Due to his ability to play right wing, he could be a strong replacement for Tuch if the big winger decides to leave the Sabres.

With the Sabres looking to prove that this season was not a fluke, it would make sense for them to make a splash and try to land DeBrusk from Vancouver. This is especially so when noting that DeBrusk has a lot of playoff experience, as his 86 career postseason games show. This could be appealing to a team on the rise like the Sabres.

New Jersey Devils

After a tough season that saw them miss the playoffs, the New Jersey Devils should be aggressive this offseason. They need to add a skilled winger to play on a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, and DeBrusk would provide them with just that if acquired.

DeBrusk, who has scored at least 23 goals in four out of his last five seasons, could thrive playing on a line with two star forwards like Bratt and Hughes. Due to this, it would make sense if New Jersey kicked tires on the Canucks winger.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings desperately need more scoring if they hope to have better results in 2025-26, as they scored just 225 goals last season. Because of this, they could be another team to keep an eye on when it comes to DeBrusk.

While the Kings’ top need is a first-line center with Anze Kopitar retiring, they also could use another sniper in their top six. DeBrusk could be a strong fit on their roster due to this.