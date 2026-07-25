Canucks Trade Pitch Sends 28-Goal Sniper to Devils

The Vancouver Canucks have traded away multiple players this offseason as they continue their rebuild. Defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Nils Hoglander were both dealt earlier this offseason, and it would not be surprising if the Canucks end up trading more of their players before the start of the season.

One of the Canucks’ top trade candidates at this point in the offseason is Jake DeBrusk. The 29-year-old winger could use a change of scenery, as he has made it known in the past that he was not eager to play for a rebuilding team. With that and DeBrusk being a good trade chip, it would make sense if the Canucks looked to move him before the start of the season.

When looking at potential landing spots for DeBrusk, the New Jersey Devils stand out as an intriguing option. Even after recently signing Anthony Mantha, they could still use another winger to strengthen their top nine.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Canucks trading DeBrusk to the Devils in an interesting summer move.

Devils Get:

Jake DeBrusk

Canucks Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

2028 Third-Round Pick

With this trade pitch, the Devils would be adding a skilled veteran forward in DeBrusk who would improve their forward group immediately. The Canucks, on the other hand, would land two draft picks that they could use to strengthen their prospect pool.

Canucks’ Jake DeBrusk Would Give the Devils Another Much-Needed Scorer

It is no secret that the Devils could use more secondary scoring. Due to this, it would make a lot of sense for them to make a big push for DeBrusk. The Canucks forward has shown throughout his career that he can put the puck in the net. This was especially the case during the 2024-25 season, though, as he scored a career-high 28 goals.

DeBrusk has also scored at least 23 goals five times during his nine-year NHL career. This includes doing so four times since the 2021-22 season. With that, he has consistently been able to score, which would make him a nice pickup for the Devils if acquired.

Where Could Canucks’ Jake DeBrusk Fit in the Devils’ Lineup if Acquired

With DeBrusk being able to play both wings, the Devils would have multiple options to consider for him in their lineup. He would have the potential to provide some much-needed scoring to the Devils’ third line if brought in. However, he also could be an interesting winger for the Devils to try out on their first line with Timo Meier and Nico Hischier. He could even compete with Mantha for a spot on New Jersey’s second line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, too.

No matter the line, DeBrusk would give the Devils’ top nine a nice boost if they brought him in. He is exactly the kind of scoring forward who the Devils should have on their radar as they look to bounce back in 2026-27 because of it.

It will be interesting to see if the Devils end up trying to acquire DeBrusk from the Canucks this offseason from here.