Canucks Trade Pitch Sends 28-Goal Sniper to Red Wings

Since kicking off their rebuild last season, the Vancouver Canucks have traded several of their players. This has carried over to this offseason, too, as they have traded defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Nils Hoglander.

Yet, with the Canucks being in a full-on rebuild, it would be understandable if more of their players get traded before the start of the season. When looking at their roster, one player who stands out as a clear trade candidate is forward Jake DeBrusk.

With DeBrusk being a consistent 20-goal scorer who has a $5.5 million cap through the 2030-31 season, he could generate a lot of interest as the offseason carries on. The Detroit Red Wings are one team that would make a lot of sense as a suitor for DeBrusk, as they need more scoring.

Due to this, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that has the Canucks trading DeBrusk to the Red Wings.

Red Wings Get:

Jake DeBrusk

Canucks Get:

2028 Second-Round Pick

2027 Third-Round Pick

With this move, the Red Wings would be bringing in a much-needed skilled winger in DeBrusk. The Canucks, on the other hand, would land two draft picks that they could use to strengthen their prospect pool.

Canucks Are Looking to Trade Jake DeBrusk

With the Canucks rebuilding, it is known that they are willing to move DeBrusk. According to The Fourth Period, Vancouver is looking to find a trading partner for the veteran winger.

“DeBrusk has made it clear he does not want to endure a rebuild and the Canucks are trying to find him a new home,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With the Canucks making DeBrusk available for trade, it would make a lot of sense for the Red Wings to try to acquire him. This is because he is a solid top-six winger who is also locked up at a reasonable cap hit for several more seasons. Thus, he could be a good fit on a Red Wings club that is looking to become a playoff team again.

DeBrusk led all Canucks players with 23 goals last season and recorded 42 points in 81 games. This was after he scored a career-high 28 goals and posted 48 points in 82 games during his first season as a Canuck in 2024-25. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a strong addition to Detroit’s roster if acquired.

DeBrusk Would Provide the Red Wings With Another Option for Their Top Six

If the Red Wings struck a deal for DeBrusk, he could slot well in their top six. When looking at a specific spot where DeBrusk could fit in Detroit’s lineup, their second line with Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Copp stands out. Yet, he also could be an option for the Red Wings’ first line with Lucas Raymond if brought in.

However, even if DeBrusk played on the Red Wings’ third line, he would still be a strong addition to their group. It is no secret that Detroit needs secondary scoring, and that is exactly what the Canucks forward provides. Keep in mind, DeBrusk has scored at least 23 goals in four out of his last five seasons.