Canucks Trade Pitch Sends $38.5M Sniper to Senators

The Vancouver Canucks are going to be a team to watch incredibly closely this summer. With the Canucks being in a rebuild, there is an expectation that they will continue to trade away their veteran players this summer.

One of the Canucks’ top offseason trade candidates is forward Jake DeBrusk. The 2015 first-round pick was the subject of trade rumors leading up to this year’s deadline, and openly expressed discontent about the prospect of playing for a rebuilding team. Due to this, it would not be shocking in the slightest if the Canucks end up trading DeBrusk to another team this summer.

The Ottawa Senators are one club that has been connected to DeBrusk this offseason, and it makes sense when noting that they could use another scoring winger in their top six.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Canucks send DeBrusk to the Senators in a big summer deal.

Senators Get:

Jake DeBrusk

Canucks Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

2028 Second-Round Pick

Senators Are Interested in Acquiring DeBrusk From Canucks

In a recent article for The Ottawa Citizen, Bruce Garrioch reported that the Senators are among the teams interested in acquiring DeBrusk from the Canucks this summer.

“Two league sources told the Ottawa Citizen in the last 24 hours that they believe the Senators are among a group of teams that have shown interest in Vancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk, who has scored 20 goals or more in four of the last five seasons,” Garrioch wrote.

If the Senators acquired DeBrusk from the Canucks, he could slot wonderfully in their top six due to his scoring ability. When looking at a specific spot in the Senators’ lineup where he could fit, he could work well on a line with Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson. However, due to his ability to play both wings, he could also work well on a line with Brady Tkachuk and Dylan Cozens. In either scenario, the Senators acquiring DeBrusk would give the Senators’ forward group a nice boost.

DeBrusk Would Provide the Senators With A Long-Term Answer For Their Forward Group

Another reason why DeBrusk makes sense as a trade target for the Senators is that he would be far more than just a rental for the Atlantic Division club if acquired. This is because the 2015 first-round pick is signed through the 2030-31 season, carrying a $5.5 million cap hit. He will be in the third season of his seven-year, $38.5 million contract in 2026-27.

With the Senators looking to have long-term success, acquiring a skilled player with a good contract like DeBrusk would be huge for them. Because of this, dealing two second-round picks to land him is something that they should truly consider.

Senators Won’t Be the Only Team Interested in DeBrusk

With DeBrusk being a consistent 20-goal threat and having multiple years left on his contract, there is no question that he will generate plenty of interest around the league this offseason. Because of this, the Senators are going to have competition to land him.

A few teams who would make sense as suitors for DeBrusk include the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and the Boston Bruins.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Senators can strike a deal for DeBrusk this offseason. The fit looks excellent on paper.