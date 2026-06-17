Senators Defender Named Potential Trade Target for Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are going to be a team to watch incredibly closely this offseason. With the Canucks being in a rebuild, there is a good chance that we will see them trade away some of their veteran players this summer. This is especially so when noting that they traded Quinn Hughes, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, and Conor Garland all during this past season.

While the Canucks are standing out as one of the NHL’s top sellers heading into the offseason, it is also possible that they could look to add some new players to their roster as well. This is especially so if a potential addition would help them beyond next season.

Due to this, a defenseman from the Ottawa Senators is being viewed as a potential offseason trade target for the Canucks.

Senators Defenseman Jordan Spence Named Potential Trade Target for Canucks

Thomas Drance of The Athletic recently took a look at 14 potential trade targets for the Canucks this offseason. Among the players listed was Senators defenseman Jordan Spence. When noting that Spence is a promising defenseman who is coming off a strong year, he could be a very good blueliner for the Canucks to add to their roster.

“In a world where the Canucks were to trade Hronek, for example, for a bounty of assets, potentially using some of those assets to acquire a player like Spence, signing him to a front-loaded extension and then loading him up with top-pair minutes and counting on him to insulate Vancouver’s younger defenders while further enhancing his trade value, feels like it could be a sharp maneuver to add value,” Drance wrote.

When looking at the season Spence put together for the Senators in 2025-26, it could make sense for the Canucks to target him. In 73 games this season with the Atlantic Division club, the right-shot defenseman set new career highs with seven goals and 31 points. With numbers like these, he would be a welcome addition to the Canucks’ roster.

With Spence being just 25 years old, he would have the potential to be a nice long-term part of the Canucks’ roster as they continue their rebuild. This would especially be the case if he hit a new level in Vancouver.

Canucks Will Have Competition to Land Senators’ Spence If They Target Him

With Spence being a young right-shot defenseman coming off a solid season, it is likely that he will generate a good amount of interest around the league this summer. Due to this, if the Canucks end up making a push for him, it is clear that they will have some competition to land him.

Teams are always looking for puck-moving defensemen who can produce offense from the point, and Spence showed in 2025-26 with the Senators that he can do just that. Due to this, he could be a strong addition to a Canucks club that is focused on the future. It will be interesting to see if they end up making a push for him this summer, but the fit looks good on paper.