Vancouver Canucks Suddenly Sign 27-Year-Old Forward in Intriguing Reunion

The Vancouver Canucks lost to the Edmonton Oilers by a 9-7 final score on Thursday night.

While the Canucks lost, they refused to go down without a fight. Vancouver was losing 8-2 to Edmonton during the second period, so it is impressive that they were able to make it a game before losing.

Now, following their loss to the Oilers, the Canucks have brought back one of their former forward prospects.

Canucks Sign Forward Kole Lind to AHL Deal

The Canucks have announced that they have signed forward Kole Lind to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season. With this, he will now be joining the Abbotsford Canucks’ roster.

Lind signing this AHL contract with the Canucks comes after he failed to earn a contract from the Tampa Bay Lightning through his PTO this preseason. Now, Lind will be aiming to make a big impact in the AHL with Abbotsford from here.

Looking at Lind

Lind is a player who the Canucks already know well. This is because Vancouver selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, 33rd overall. The Swift Current, Saskatchewan native also appeared in his first seven career NHL games with the Canucks in 2020-21, where he was held off the scoresheet. He also spent multiple seasons in the Canucks’ minor league system.

Lind’s first stint with Vancouver ended when he was selected by the Seattle Kraken at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Since then, he has primarily played at the AHL level, having stops with the Charlotte Checkers, Coachella Valley Firebirds, and Texas Stars.

In 70 games last season for Texas, Lind posted 11 goals, 35 points, and 95 penalty minutes. This was after he had 23 goals, 52 points, and 93 penalty minutes in 71 games for Texas in 2024-25.

With numbers like these, Lind should be a solid pickup for Abbotsford. It will be intriguing to see how he performs for the AHL club from here.