Canucks Trade Pitch Lands Bruins 6-Foot-5 Defenseman in Interesting Move

The Vancouver Canucks have brought in a handful of new players this offseason as they continue their rebuild. Among the Canucks’ newcomers for this upcoming season are Brendan Gallagher, Paul Cotter, Luke Schenn, and Jamie Oleksiak.

Yet, when looking at the Canucks’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they would benefit by adding another defenseman before the start of the season. Adding another left-shot defenseman, in particular, would be smart for the Canucks.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei stands out as an interesting possible option for Vancouver to consider. He could use a fresh start and is young enough at 25 years old that he would fit on a rebuilding team like the Canucks.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Canucks landing Lohrei from the Bruins in a late offseason swap.

Canucks Get:

Mason Lohrei

Bruins Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick (From Dallas Stars)

With this move, the Canucks would be taking a chance on a young and skilled offensive defenseman who has the potential to break out. The Bruins, on the other hand, would get a draft pick and free up some cap space.

Looking at Lohrei

Lohrei is still in the early stages of his NHL career, as he has played only three seasons. Overall, he has struggled with consistency with the Bruins but has also demonstrated promise when playing at his best.

During this past season with the Bruins, he posted seven goals, 19 assists, 26 points, and a career-best plus-17 rating. This is after he posted five goals and a career-high 33 points in 77 games for Boston in 2024-25, but also had a minus-43 rating.

With this, Lohrei showed improvement in his defensive game last season for the Bruins and could be worth taking a gamble on for the Canucks. The potential for him to hit a new level offensively is there, and he showed during the 2024-25 season, especially, that he can be an impactful puck-moving defenseman. Perhaps joining a team that would give him more consistent chances, like the Canucks could help him unlock his full potential.

Where Lohrei Could Fit in the Canucks’ Lineup If Acquired From Bruins

If the Canucks acquired Lohrei from the Bruins, he could slot nicely on their second pairing with Tom Willander. However, due to his ability to play both the left and the right side, he could fit virtually anywhere on Vancouver’s second or third pairing if needed.

Lohrei would also give Vancouver another clear option for their power play because of his passing and puck-moving abilities.

Nevertheless, with the Canucks needing blueline help, the 6-foot-5 Lohrei would be a fascinating player for them to bring in. Let’s see if they target him from here.