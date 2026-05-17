Vancouver Canucks Urged to Sign Wild 6-Foot-6 Tough Guy

The 2025-26 season was certainly not a fun campaign for the Vancouver Canucks. This is because the Canucks finished the season at the bottom of the NHL standings with a 25-49-8 record and just 58 points. To add insult to injury, they also did not win the first-overall pick after having the best odds, so it was just a year to forget for the Canucks.

Yet, the offseason will provide the Canucks with a clean slate to work with. With the Canucks being in a rebuild, it is certainly possible that they will end up moving out more of their veteran players during the summer. While this is the case, the Canucks should also be open to adding some new players to their roster during the offseason.

One way that the Canucks could improve their depth is through free agency. Due to this, the Canucks are being urged to sign a big forward from the Minnesota Wild if he ends up hitting the free-agent market this offseason.

Canucks Urged to Sign Wild Forward Michael McCarron In Free Agency

In a recent article for The Athletic, Thomas Drance urged the Canucks to add to their forward group by signing Wild center Michael McCarron in free agency this summer.

“The rebuilding Canucks should use July 1 to break the wage scale for players. How do you catch up to 31 other NHL teams, and out-accumulate them over a reasonable five-year time frame, after all, if the cap keeps increasing and very few teams feel much pressure to make difficult decisions on their good players? You become an inflationary force. Short-term, eye-popping money deals to players with safe resale value. McCarron, a 6-foot-6, tough-as-nails, right-handed center, is the perfect target,” Drance wrote.

When looking at the Canucks’ roster, it is fair to argue that they could use a player like McCarron. While he is not a star, he would have the potential to provide their bottom six with a nice boost due to his hard-nosed style of play. With this, he could be a good pickup for a Canucks team that wants to be tougher to go against next season.

McCarron appeared in 79 games this season split between the Nashville Predators and Wild, where he had eight goals, nine assists, 17 points, 93 penalty minutes, and 205 hits. He also recorded over 100 penalty minutes in his two previous seasons, so he would certainly give the Canucks more bite if signed. This would not be a bad thing at all for Vancouver as they continue their rebuild.

Canucks Would Have Plenty of Competition for McCarron

When noting that McCarron is a big center who plays a heavy game, there is no question that he would be a very popular target if he decides to test free agency this offseason. Due to this, if the Canucks end up making him one of their targets, they will have competition for his services.

McCarron should generate interest from both contenders and non-playoff teams this summer. It will be interesting to see if the Canucks can end up being the team that lands him from here.