Canucks Named as Preferred Destination of top Trade Candidate

The Vancouver Canucks were the worst team in the National Hockey League a year ago, and while they added some good talent in a trade of superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes, as well as in the 2026 NHL Draft, they’ve still got plenty of work to do before becoming competitive again.

While they are likely to be in a complete rebuild, meaning that veterans such as Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk could be shipped out in the near future, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be looking to acquire NHL ready talent. They’ve been intrigued by several young players around the NHL this summer, and now, a player they’ve already tried to take a swing at is reportedly eyeing the Canucks as his preferred trade destination.

Vancouver Named as Shane Wright’s Preferred Destination

That player would be Seattle Kraken young center Shane Wright, who was once considered to be the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 NHL Draft, but on draft night, he was passed over three times, landing with the Seattle Kraken at the No. 4 overall spot. In that following season, Wright appeared in 8 games for the Kraken, and given his production in the AHL the year after (22 goals, 47 points in 59 games), many believed it to be a matter of when, not if he’d be a key piece in Seattle.

Unfortunately, in the two following years, he’s struggled to take the leap that many had hoped, as he currently has 36 goals and 78 points in 169 games played for Seattle over parts of four NHL seasons. This off-season, it was revealed that the Kraken were going to do right by Wright and find a trade that works for both he and the team, and following that, the Canucks reportedly approached the Kraken.

While that was shut down, the interest remains from Vancouver, and according to a report from Ben Kuzma with The Province, the Canucks are now Wright’s preferred destination.

“Postmedia has learned Vancouver is Wright’s preferred destination because of what the club could become in a few years,” Kuzma writes.

Can two Pacific Division Rivals Make a Deal Happen?

When the Canucks approached their Pacific Division rivals about a trade involving Wright, the Kraken reportedly asked for one of Tom Willander or Zeev Buium, and given Wright’s standing in the sport right now, that was clearly an over-ask, which Vancouver quickly shut down.

While Wright certainly doesn’t have much power given that he’s still on his rookie deal that pays him $886,666 this upcoming season before becoming an RFA in the summer of 2027, the Kraken want to get the best return possible, and if they were to facilitate a move with a potential extension involved, Vancouver would make the most sense as a trade partner. Ultimately though, the Canucks will still need to pay up to get a former No. 4 pick who is still just 22-years-old, and while no deal is imminent, if Wright has expressed that Vancouver is his preferred destination, a deal could be made in the coming weeks.