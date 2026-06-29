Canucks Trade Former 24-Goal Forward to Predators

After being the subject of trade rumors for multiple years, Nils Hoglander’s time with the Vancouver Canucks has officially come to an end.

The Nashville Predators have announced that they have acquired Hoglander from the Canucks in exchange for the Colorado Avalanche’s 2029 third-round pick.

Hoglander had a tough 2025-26 season with the Canucks, as he recorded just two goals and three assists in 38 games. Now, after being moved to the Predators, he will be looking to turn things back around in Nashville.

This is a good low-risk, high-reward move for the Predators. Just back in 2023-24 with the Canucks, Hoglander posted career highs with 24 goals and 36 points in 80 games. With the 2019 second-round pick being only 25 years old, he certainly has the potential to rebound.

Where Hoglander Should Fit in the Predators’ Lineup

When looking at the Predators’ lineup, Hoglander has the potential to be a strong addition to their top nine. The Predators’ third line, in particular, stands out as a good spot for Hoglander to play in Nashville’s lineup. He could work well playing with fellow new Predators forwards Ross Colton and Jack Drury.

If Hoglander bounced back and regained his scoring touch, he would also provide the Predators with another good option to work with on their power play. He could also be a candidate for Nashville’s second penalty kill unit due to his speed and high-energy style of play.

Overall, it is unlikely that Hoglander will be a big part of the Predators’ top six, but he has the potential to provide their forward group with some much-needed depth. Young players like Hoglander are never bad to have around, and it would be great if he got things back on track after this trade to the Predators.

Canucks Give Hoglander a Much-Needed Fresh Start

With how the last two seasons went for Hoglander, it is fair to say that he was due for a fresh start for a while now. This is especially so with the Canucks starting a rebuild. As a result of this, it is probably for the best that Hoglander is getting this change of scenery with the Predators.

Hoglander was simply no longer a fit on the Canucks’ roster and had been a name in the rumor mill for a long time because of it. Now, he will get the chance to try to bounce back in Nashville, and it would not be surprising if he does.

Looking Back at Hoglander’s Canucks Tenure

Hoglander certainly had some ups and downs during his time with the Canucks. He kicked off his NHL career with a bang, as he recorded 13 goals and 27 points in 56 games. He then followed that up by posting 18 points in 60 games in 2021-22 and nine points in 25 games in 2022-23. In 2023-24, he had his breakout 24-goal season, but then had just eight goals and 25 points in 2024-25.

Overall, Hoglander had trouble with consistency during his Canucks tenure but was certainly impactful when playing at his best. In 331 games with Canucks over six seasons, he had 60 goals, 60 assists, 120 points, and a plus-10 rating.