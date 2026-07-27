Former Canucks President Linked to Major Vacancy in the Eastern Conference

The Vancouver Canucks have undergone immense change over the past several years, and while some of that has been forced upon them, the lack of overall Stanley Cup Playoffs success has meant the front office has made plenty of changes themselves, resulting in a 32nd place finish this past season with a very, very long rebuild ahead of them.

Perhaps the biggest of all came when the team moved on from President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford following the 2026 NHL Draft lottery, with the team instead moving the veteran executive into an advisor role with the organization, with the entire front office getting a fresh new look this summer. While that appeared to be a mutual decision, there’s a chance that Rutherford is still looking for bigger roles elsewhere, and now, that potential role may have presented itself.

Jim Rutherford Suggested for Red Wings Role

The role in question would be the two roles vacated by Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman, as he recently stepped down as both President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the team, and while it’s unclear if the team want one or two people to assume those roles, if the POHO role is truly available, Rutherford could be a candidate.

That is, according to NHL reporter Jeff Marek anyway, as he mentioned on his recent appearance on Sekeres and Price that given his ties to the Red Wings organization, Rutherford could be an option that the Red Wings are looking at. That doesn’t mean there have been any discussions between the two parties yet, but in his career Rutherford spent nine seasons in Detroit, and that familiarity may help them consider him for a role, especially as they look to solidify things given their struggles over the past decade.

Where Should the Red Wings go to Replace Steve Yzerman?

On paper, an executive like Rutherford that has experience could be a way to go for the President of Hockey Operations role if they like the idea of a young General Manager in place, and while that carries plenty of risk, given his experience in the front office of over three decades, it could certainly be a safe option for the Red Wings.

However, Rutherford drew immense criticism for his latest tenure with the Vancouver Canucks, one that saw the team built up to a genuine contender status before drama off the ice and questionable decisions from the front office led to them finishing in 32nd place in the NHL standings this past season.

Ultimately, hockey has a reputation for being a ‘boys club’, meaning that executives and coaches often get way more opportunities than they deserve simply through their connections, and while Rutherford certainly wouldn’t be the worst option for the Red Wings (depending on who they paired with him as GM), this should be an organization that’s looking to the future, rather than the past to make this decision.