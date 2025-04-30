Canucks’ $47.1 Million Superstar Hasn’t Returned Team’s Call After Coaching Change

The Vancouver Canucks announced Rick Tocchet would not return as the team’s head coach next season.

Tocchet was known to be close to Canucks captain and superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes. After Tocchet decided to not sign an extension, Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford tried to call Hughes to tell him, but he revealed the defenseman didn’t pick up or return his call.

“I hope he’s playing golf because he usually returns my call right away,” Rutherford said on April 29. “I called him within half an hour after I talked to Rick. He hasn’t called me back yet. Knowing how he feels about the coach and that he’s a sensitive guy, I would suspect that he feels like I do, that we’re disappointed. But knowing the maturity of Quinn, he will make the adjustments necessary.”

It’s interesting that Hughes didn’t return Rutherford’s call, and it’s uncertain why he hasn’t. Although Hughes was close with Tocchet, he still has two years left on his six-year, $47.1 million deal.

Hughes is the Canucks captain and dealt with injuries this past season. He recorded 16 goals and 60 assists for 76 points in 68 games.

Hughes Wants to Play With His Brothers

Hughes has been one of the best defenseman in the NHL for years and is the face of the Canucks franchise.

Yet, after the Canucks season ended, Rutherford claimed Hughes wants to play with his brothers, Jack and Luke Hughes who play for the New Jersey Devils.

“This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes. And we will do everything we can to keep him here. But at the end of the day, it will be his decision,” Rutherford said… “He’s said before he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control — in our control if we brought his brothers here. So, there’s many moving parts.”

Although Rutherford didn’t want to get any tampering violations, he made it clear that Vancouver will be offering Hughes a massive extension when eligible.

“The one thing we will be sure of is we will have enough (NHL salary) cap space to offer the kind of contract he deserves,” Rutherford said. “That’s the one thing he can prepare for, and it may not boil down to money with him.”

Hughes was selected seventh overall in 2018 by Vancouver.

Canucks Expect a Quick Coaching Search

Vancouver joins Anaheim, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and the New York Rangers as teams with a coaching vacancy.

With several NHL teams needing a head coach, Rutherford says the team will move quickly to hire a new head coach.

“We’ll start to do a shortlist,” said Rutherford. “I would expect our phones will ring on a regular basis for people that want this job. We’ll narrow it down fairly quick and start the process from there.”

Rutherford also wants to get a coach hired ASAP so they can have input into their offseason moves.

“It’s important for the coach to get input on the players he wants. Not for the general manager to just make trades and say, ‘Here’s your guys, you make the adjustments,’” said Rutherford.

Vancouver missed the playoffs last season, going 38-30-14.