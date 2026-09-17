Ex-Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes Gives Major Clue About His Future

The Vancouver Canucks are embarking on a new era this season following the brutal 2025-26 campaign that saw them make multiple trades, not the least of which was dealing former captain and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild in a blockbuster mid-December transaction.

Hughes, who became eligible for a contract extension on July 1, has yet to agree to a new pact that would keep him with the Wild, who paid a premium price to acquire him, beyond the upcoming 2026-27 NHL campaign.

And while the prevailing thought is that Hughes could likely eventually end up playing on the same club as his brothers Jack and Luke, both of whom are currently with the New Jersey Devils, his latest comments paint a different picture.

Former Vancouver Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes Just Gave A Major Hint About His Future In Minnesota

Hughes and the Wild opened Training Camp on Thursday, and naturally, Hughes was immediately asked about his future with the club when his media session began.

He explained that just because he does have a desire to play with his brothers, he’s not going to be giving up his ideal situation with the Wild to chase that dream.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any issues here,” Hughes said via The Athletic. “I just think that we’re going through the process, specifically myself, and just taking the time. I don’t feel pressure to do anything. I’m really happy here. I love the guys. I love the team. And I fit in really well. Obviously, there’s a draw to playing with (my brothers) at some point. But I think Jack said it perfectly at (the recent NHL/NHLPA Player) Media Tour: I’m not going to sacrifice a great spot for me to play … with them.”

Meanwhile, he also pointed out that star forward Kirill Kaprizov didn’t sign his contract extension with the club until September 30 of last year; like Hughes, Kaprizov was entering the last year of his deal and was eligible for unrestricted free agency the following summer.

“I’m not comparing my situation to Kirill or anyone,” Hughes said. “I think everyone has a different situation, so I don’t look at it like that, and I haven’t looked at it like that. For me, I know what I’m gonna start thinking about and things that are important to me when me and Billy really start talking. I don’t know if those things are similar to Kirill or whatnot. I think I have a good understanding of what’s important to me.”

Quinn Hughes Was Traded To The Wild In December

Hughes, who was the captain of the Canucks and already the best blue liner in the team’s history, was traded to the Wild in December for Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Already, the Canucks and new general manager Ryan Johnson have ensured that Buium is going to be a long-term part of their future, recently signing him to an eight-year, $75.04 million contract extension earlier this month.