NHL Reportedly Deny Canucks Request Regarding Kevin Lankinen

The Vancouver Canucks are a team that many expect to struggle in 2026/27, and after finishing 32nd overall in the NHL standings a year ago, they’ve not given fans a reason to expect much else.

On the road on opening night however, the team flashed brilliance, and while they blew a 5-2 lead against the Edmonton Oilers, the team came away with the full two points against their fierce division rival on Tuesday night. The OT winner was scored by veteran Paul Cotter, but now, there’s been some controversy surrounding his first goal of the night and goaltender Kevin Lankinen.

NHL Deny Kevin Lankinen a Key Assist From Game One

In that 6-5 victory, Kevin Lankinen had moments of brilliance, but he also struggled down the stretch, with Evan Bouchard tallying a hat-trick as Lankinen and the Canucks blew a 5-2 third period lead. Thankfully for Vancouver, veteran Paul Cotter saved the day in overtime, with his second of the night giving the Canucks both points as they start the 2026/27 season undefeated.

However, there was controversy over his first of the night which gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead, as he took a deflection from Lankinen all the way down the ice to give the Canucks the early lead by way of a short-handed goal, stunning the Oilers.

It was that deflection that the Canucks believed should have given Lankinen an assist, but according to reporter John Shannon, the NHL stated that if there was no intention to pass from the goalie, it’s not worthy of an assist, shutting down the teams request of the league.

Should Lankinen be Given the Assist for Cotter’s Goal?

This answer from the NHL may open up a can of worms, as there’s been many assists and even goals given to players just for a puck bouncing off them, and while this ruling may apply only to goaltenders from the league, it’s a very interesting one.

Sure, Lankinen didn’t pass the puck, as he deflected a shot that Cotter took down the ice and scored, but if that was a skater and not a goaltender, it likely would have been given an assist. Instead, the goal goes down as unassisted on the SHG from Cotter, and while it counts all the same, it’s an intriguing ruling from the NHL, and not one we’ve seen used much in recent years from them.

Ultimately, this one doesn’t matter too much, as the Canucks still got the win on the back of 32 saves from the veteran net minder, but after such a good night, he and the team will be disappointed to see him not pick up the assist to cap off what was a fun, chaotic and successful start to the season for Vancouver.