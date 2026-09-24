Canucks Still Seeking to Trade Key Veteran Ahead of New Season

The Vancouver Canucks took some huge steps backwards a year ago, and this off-season, they went about a major reset as they look to rebuild around their promising young core moving forward.

However, they’re not like other rebuilding squads in the NHL, as this is a team that still has some key veterans, and whether it’s due to the team or the veteran players themselves, many will be sticking around beyond the 2027 trade deadline. Given their direction though, some will want out, and ahead of the new season, they’re a team to keep a very close eye on as potential sellers heading into the trade deadline.

Canucks Reportedly Want to Move Brock Boeser

Over the years, the Canucks have gone through some ups and downs, and since 2016, Boeser has been a key piece of all of that, and ahead of the 2025/26 season, the veteran winger signed a seven-year deal to stay with the team long-term.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t have quite seen their downfall coming, and now, with six years left on his deal, there’s been plenty of speculation about his future in Vancouver. Unlike other Americans, he’s not trying to force his way out, but given how he’d love to compete for a Stanley Cup, there’s a belief around the NHL that he could be traded this season.

That is backed up by a recent report from Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, who states that the team would love to move Boeser, but after all the moves in the summer, it may be a bit harder heading into the season.

“They still would like to find a way to move him, but it’s harder to do that now,” writes Kypreos. “Still a situation to watch as the season gets going.”

Should the Canucks Deal the Veteran Winger?

Despite the struggles of the team overall, Boeser was a very productive player again in 2025/26, posting 22 goals and 48 points in 75 games played, and given that he’s locked down to a long-term deal, there are contending teams out there that would see him as a tremendous middle-six piece for a Stanley Cup contending squad.

As of right now, little has been said from Boeser’s camp about whether or not he wants out with Vancouver likely heading into a rebuild, but given that the team will likely gauge interest in Filip Hronek, Elias Pettersson and other veterans, it would make sense if he wanted to be traded.

Ultimately, it’s not quite that easy for Boeser, as he’s spent a decade of his career with the Canucks after being drafted No. 23 overall back in 2015, but if he wants to contend for a Stanley Cup, no one would blame the Canucks for wanting to move him or for the 29-year-old wanting out of a rebuilding situation.