Canucks Trade Pitch Lands Rising Star Center From Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks have had a pretty active offseason so far. They have brought in a handful of new players, including Brendan Gallagher, Jamie Oleksiak, Paul Cotter, and Luke Schenn. They also traded players like defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Nils Hoglander.

Yet, with there still being a good amount of time left before the start of the 2026-27 season, it would not be surprising if the Canucks looked to make more moves. Although they are rebuilding, they also should not be afraid to add to their roster if it means bringing in a player who would help them for many years.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright stands out as a potential fit for the Canucks. He could give them a long-term answer for their top six if he broke out in Vancouver.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Canucks acquiring Wright from the Kraken in a major swap.

Canucks Get:

Shane Wright

Kraken Get:

Jonathan Lekkerimaki

2027 Second-Round Pick (From San Jose Sharks)

2028 Fifth-Round Pick

With this move, the Canucks would be bringing in a young center with top-six potential in Wright. The Kraken, on the other hand, would be adding a former first-round pick in Lekkerimaki and two draft picks that they could use to strengthen their prospect pool.

Where Kraken’s Shane Wright Could Fit in the Canucks’ Lineup If Signed

When looking at the Canucks’ projected lineup for next season, there is no question that Wright would have the potential to give it a boost. He would offer the Canucks another option to work with for their second-line center spot immediately if brought in. However, he also could work well as Vancouver’s third-line center. In either scenario, the Canucks’ middle six could benefit from acquiring Wright. The young center would also give the Canucks another skilled forward to work with on their power play.

However, in the long term, Wright could have a chance to be the Canucks’ first-line center if he breaks out. Yet, even if Wright developed into a very good second-line center for the Canucks, he would be a great pickup for Vancouver as they continue to focus on the future.

Kraken’s Shane Wright Is Exactly the Kind of Young Player the Canucks Should Target

With the Canucks being in a rebuild, Wright is exactly the kind of player who they should be targeting this summer. While the 2022 fourth-overall pick has yet to break out and become a high-impact top-six center, that certainly could change if he were given a change of scenery. Sometimes a fresh start can help a player tremendously, and it is clear that Wright needs one.

Wright has also already shown promise at the NHL level, which should add to his appeal for Vancouver. While he had just 27 points in 74 games last season for Seattle, he also had 19 goals and 44 points in 79 games for the Kraken just back in 2024-25. With this, he has produced decent offense in the past at the NHL level and could do the same again if acquired by the Canucks.