Canucks Among Teams Linked to Kraken Young Skilled Center

The Vancouver Canucks are in the middle of a rebuild. Due to this, they have several trade candidates to watch this offseason, with Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk being the most notable.

While the Canucks are in the middle of tearing things down, they should also be open to adding new players to their roster if they have the potential to help them in the long-term. The Canucks need to build their next core of players, so it is going to be interesting to see what kind of additions they make this summer.

With the Canucks being focused on the future, they are now being linked to one of the NHL’s most interesting trade candidates during the early days of the offseason.

Canucks Named Among Teams Linked to Kraken Young Center Shane Wright

The Fourth Period recently released its first Summer Trade Watch board for the 2026 NHL Offseason, where they looked at the league’s top trade candidates. The Fourth Period also named teams that are linked to each player so far this offseason.

Seattle Kraken young forward Shane Wright was among the players listed. It is understandable, as the 2022 fourth-overall pick could use a fresh start and has been the subject of trade rumors for a while.

The Fourth Period also reported that the Canucks are one of the teams that are currently linked to Wright.

“As TFP first reported earlier in the season, Wright is available and is also open to a change of scenery. Teams reportedly Linked: Vancouver, Nashville,” The Fourth Period wrote.

When noting that Wright is a former top prospect who has a ton of potential, it makes sense that the Canucks are one of the teams that have him on their radar. If the Canucks acquired him, he would have the potential to be a strong long-term part of their core if he hit his full potential in Vancouver.

Wright had a tough year for the Kraken in 2025-26, posting 12 goals and 27 points in 74 games. However, this was after he had 19 goals and 44 points in 79 games for Seattle in 2024-25. With this, he has already had a successful offensive season in the NHL, and it is fair to wonder if he could bounce back if given a fresh start on a team like the Canucks.

Canucks Should Have Plenty of Competition to Land Wright

While the Nashville Predators are the only other team that the Fourth Period reported is linked to Wright, it is clear that more clubs should enter the mix. Wright is a former top prospect who has good upside and is only 22 years old, so he could be a strong target for both contenders and non-playoff teams. Because of this, the Canucks should have a lot of competition in the Wright sweepstakes.

Yet, when noting that Wright could be a long-term answer for their top six, the Canucks should work incredibly hard to try to land him. He could be a fantastic fit on a rebuilding team like Vancouver, and it will be interesting to see if their interest leads to them landing him.