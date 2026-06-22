Canucks UFA Center Named Potential Target for Maple Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks are entering the 2026 NHL Offseason with multiple pending unrestricted free agents. Among their most notable is forward Teddy Blueger, as the 31-year-old is a solid two-way center with a good amount of experience.

Given how solid a player Blueger has been for the Canucks over the last three seasons, it is certainly possible that Vancouver could look to re-sign him. He could serve as a good veteran forward for the Canucks as they continue their rebuild. However, it would also be understandable if he wanted to test the market, given how weak this year’s free agency class is at the center position. It would also make sense if he wanted to move on from a Canucks club that is just getting its rebuild started.

Now, Blueger is being viewed as a potential free agent target for the Toronto Maple Leafs if he tests the market on July 1.

Canucks’ Teddy Blueger Named Potential Free Agent Target for Maple Leafs

In a recent article for Canucks Army, Jacob Fraser took a look at four teams that could look to sign Blueger if he does not re-sign with the Canucks this offseason. Among the clubs that Fraser discussed was the Maple Leafs.

“The last team on the list that could make a ton of sense to target Blueger in free agency is the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs have a ton of cap space and some room to add down the middle. They currently have just under $19 million in cap space after adding Darren Raddysh, with Auston Matthews and John Tavares as the only two true centremen on the roster,” Fraser wrote.

The idea of the Maple Leafs signing Blueger is an interesting one. While signing him would not be a big splash for the Maple Leafs, he would have the potential to be a solid addition to their bottom six as they look to bounce back in 2025-26.

The Maple Leafs traded two effective bottom-six centers ahead of the 2026 deadline in Nicolas Roy and Scott Laughton. Due to this, they could use a solid two-way forward like Blueger in their bottom six and on their penalty kill.

Maple Leafs Wouldn’t Be the Only Team Targeting Blueger If He Hits the Market

In 35 games this past season with the Canucks, Blueger recorded nine goals, eight assists, and 17 points. This was after he had eight goals, 26 points, and 104 hits in 82 games in 2024-25 with the Canucks. With numbers like these and Blueger being one of the top pending UFA centers this summer, the Maple Leafs would have a lot of competition to sign him if he hits the market on July 1.

Blueger may not be the flashiest of centers in the NHL, but he would have the potential to be a nice addition to a Maple Leafs club that will be aiming to get back into the playoffs in 2025-26. It will be interesting to see what happens with Blueger this summer. The possibility of him staying put with the Canucks should not be ruled out, but the clock is certainly ticking.