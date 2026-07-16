Canucks Turned Down by Championship Winning Head Coach

The Vancouver Canucks have gone through plenty of change (much of it to the detriment of their immediate success) over the past three years, and after just one season of Adam Foote behind the bench in 2025/26, they made some monumental changes this off-season.

Firstly, the team promoted Ryan Johnson to the General Manager role before adding both Daniel and Henrik Sedin to key roles in their front office, and after that, they promoted Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra to the same role at the NHL level, with the belief that the 46-year-old can lead them for years to come. That left a vacancy down in the American Hockey League, and as it’s yet to be filled, a new report has revealed that a Championship winning Head Coach turned them down after a very successful 2025/26 campaign of his own.

Jussi Ahokas Turns Down the Vancouver Canucks

It’s unclear at this point just how many coaches the Canucks have approached thus far for this role, but one we do know is Jussi Ahokas, who recently coached the Kitchener Rangers to not only the OHL Championship, but to the Memorial Cup as well. As a result, the 45-year-old is becoming one of the most promising young coaches in hockey, clearly drawing the attention of Vancouver as their potential AHL replacement for Malhotra.

However, according to Canucks reporter Rick Dhaliwal, the team were turned down by Ahokas, with Dhaliwal stating that as one of the most promising coaches in the sport, Ahokas may end up as an AHL Head Coach at some point this off-season.

There’s no further details on the Canucks offer to Ahokas, but after winning the Calder Cup less than 24 months ago, it’s safe to say that many would see this as a very exciting opportunity, making it a huge surprise that he turned down the role.

Where is the Canucks Franchise Headed?

Just three years ago, Vancouver had a deep, balanced roster that made them seem certainties for post-season contention for years to come, but with a Head Coach that struggled to get control of the locker room, plenty of drama and departures, things have been turned upside down in recent years.

Now, after finishing 32nd in the National Hockey League a year ago, the team are clearly headed into a rebuild, with the team already adding Caleb Malhotra as they look to move out some veterans with the intention of adding more and more young talent to a team that has some exciting young players already as a result of the Quinn Hughes trade.

Clearly though, it’s not yet an attractive enough destination to land the reigning Memorial Cup winning Head Coach, and while there may be more to the story than that, this clearly proves that after their rapid fall off, the Canucks have plenty of work yet to do before becoming a destination once again, even in the minor leagues.