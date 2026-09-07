Canucks Linked to Former $13.5 Million Maple Leafs Star Forward

The Vancouver Canucks are expected to continue eyeing veterans. So far this summer, new general manager Ryan Johnson has focused on signing players with NHL experience. Brendan Gallagher, Luke Schenn, and Paul Cotter have all been recently added to the roster. The moves are not exactly meant to give the Canucks a boost in a playoff push, though.

Instead, these veterans could be flipped later in the season to help bring Vancouver more draft picks/prospects. The latest veteran to be linked to the Canucks is Michael Bunting. Vancouver is one of three teams (also the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets) reportedly interested in signing the former Toronto Maple Leafs star. According to the report, the winger is expected to receive a one-year, $2 million deal in the near future.

If true, it would be a fairly substantial pay cut for the veteran winger. Bunting previously signed a three-year, $13.5 million ($4.5 million AAV) contract with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023. He was subsequently traded three different times since agreeing to the deal. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston previously predicted that the forward would receive a four-year, $23.2 million contract ($5.8 million AAV) this summer.

The Vancouver Canucks could very well take advantage of the situation. Giving a proven NHL veteran a reduced rate only to flip him later would certainly make sense. Bunting most recently recorded 33 points in 74 games with two different teams last season. The left winger previously reached a career-high 63 points with Toronto during the 2021-22 season.

Vancouver Canucks Could Sign Michael Bunting to Help Replace Current Star Veteran

For now, the Vancouver Canucks have Jake DeBrusk, Liam Ohgren, Drew O’Connor, and Cotter penciled in on the left wing heading towards the 2026-27 campaign. If Bunting is brought in, he could be deployed as a middle-six forward for new head coach Manny Malhotra. Nevertheless, he could also be a potential short-term replacement for DeBrusk.

The fellow veteran winger has been linked with a trade away from the Canucks practically all summer. Bunting was even specifically named as a potential DeBrusk replacement back in July. NHL insider David Pagnotta recently admitted that he was surprised DeBrusk has not yet been dealt by Johnson. Podcast host Matthew Sekeres agreed with Pagnotta’s assessment.

A deal, however, could still be struck soon. DeBrusk has five years remaining on his $5.5 million AAV contract with the Vancouver Canucks. The veteran also said he is not exactly thrilled about enduring a rebuild at his current club. An eventual trade appears to be inevitable.

Vancouver GM Playing the Waiting Game

Although there is competition to sign Bunting, the Vancouver Canucks are not exactly in a rush to make a move. In fact, Johnson recently claimed that while he is constantly looking at roster moves, there is no “must get done” deadline day for offseason deals. Vancouver is set to begin training camp on September 16.

Potentially grabbing Bunting, particularly at a discounted price, would be a smart move by the Canucks, though. Johnston previously rated the veteran winger as the eighth-best unrestricted free agent this summer. As of now, the former Maple Leaf is the highest-ranked UFA left in the market, according to The Athletic reporter.