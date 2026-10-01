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Vancouver Canucks Suddenly Release 24-Year-Old Forward

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2026 NHL Draft - Day One
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BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Head coach Manny Malhotra Vancouver Canucks during day one of the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Edmonton Oilers for the second time this season on Thursday night.

The Canucks will be looking to defeat Edmonton again after winning their season opener on Tuesday.

Now, as the Canucks prepare for their game against the Oilers, they have released a young forward.

Canucks Release Forward Ryan McAllister from AHL PTO

Columbus Blue Jackets v Vancouver Canucks
GettyVANCOUVER, CANADA – NOVEMBER 8: Brock Boeser #6 of the Vancouver Canucks is congratulated at the players bench after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of their NHL game at Rogers Arena on November 8, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

The Canucks have announced that they have released forward Ryan McAllister from his AHL PTO.

McAllister joined Vancouver’s AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, for their training camp. However, his AHL PTO did not result in him landing a contract for the season. With this, the 24-year-old forward will now need to explore his options elsewhere.

Looking at McAllister

Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers
GettyEDMONTON, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Paul Cotter #47 of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates a goal with teammates during the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on September 29, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

McAllister split this past season between the ECHL and AHL. In 26 ECHL games split between the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Wheeling Nailers last season, he posted 10 goals and 26 points. He also recorded two goals and eight points in 16 AHL games split between the Charlotte Checkers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2025-26.

Before beginning his AHL career, McAllister spent a season with Western Michigan University in 2022-23. The London, Ontario native certainly impressed that season with the school, as he posted 13 goals and 49 points in 39 games.

In 73 career AHL games over four seasons, McAllister has posted 18 goals, 28 assists, and 46 points. Overall, he has shown some promise at the AHL level, so it would not be too surprising if he ends up landing a contract from another team after being released from his PTO by the Canucks.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Vancouver Canucks Suddenly Release 24-Year-Old Forward

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