Vancouver Canucks Suddenly Release 24-Year-Old Forward

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Edmonton Oilers for the second time this season on Thursday night.

The Canucks will be looking to defeat Edmonton again after winning their season opener on Tuesday.

Now, as the Canucks prepare for their game against the Oilers, they have released a young forward.

Canucks Release Forward Ryan McAllister from AHL PTO

The Canucks have announced that they have released forward Ryan McAllister from his AHL PTO.

McAllister joined Vancouver’s AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, for their training camp. However, his AHL PTO did not result in him landing a contract for the season. With this, the 24-year-old forward will now need to explore his options elsewhere.

Looking at McAllister

McAllister split this past season between the ECHL and AHL. In 26 ECHL games split between the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Wheeling Nailers last season, he posted 10 goals and 26 points. He also recorded two goals and eight points in 16 AHL games split between the Charlotte Checkers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2025-26.

Before beginning his AHL career, McAllister spent a season with Western Michigan University in 2022-23. The London, Ontario native certainly impressed that season with the school, as he posted 13 goals and 49 points in 39 games.

In 73 career AHL games over four seasons, McAllister has posted 18 goals, 28 assists, and 46 points. Overall, he has shown some promise at the AHL level, so it would not be too surprising if he ends up landing a contract from another team after being released from his PTO by the Canucks.