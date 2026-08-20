Canucks Named Surprise Landing Spot for $9.5 Million Forward

The Vancouver Canucks are being linked with a surprise move for a veteran forward. So far, new general manager Ryan Johnson has had a relatively calm summer at the helm. Rather than making major summer splashes, Vancouver has brought in several depth players instead. The Canucks have acquired veterans such as Paul Cotter, Luke Schenn, and Brendan Gallagher.

Nevertheless, the Canucks could now improve their top-six forward group by signing Vladimir Tarasenko. Bleacher Report’s Joe Yerdon specifically included Vancouver in his updated list of potential destinations for the free agent. The Russian is still surprisingly available in the market despite having a good 2025-26 campaign with the Minnesota Wild. He racked up 47 points (23 goals) in 75 games a year ago.

There is no secret that the Vancouver Canucks need more offense on their roster. After all, the club scored just 210 goals throughout last season. Only the Calgary Flames scored fewer goals on the year. Vancouver also has plenty of money to give Tarasenko a suitable contract. According to PuckPedia.com, the Canucks have nearly $18 million in projected cap space. The Russian recently finished off a two-year, $9.5 million deal.

Nevertheless, as Yerdon points out, there is a significant question mark regarding Tarasenko’s interest in Vancouver. Why would he want to sign with the Canucks? They are expected to once again be one of the worst teams in the NHL, and the veteran likely wants a chance to win another Stanley Cup before he retires.

Vancouver Canucks Could Flip Vladimir Tarasenko Before Trade Deadline

Despite this problem, Tarasenko remains unsigned and is potentially running out of options. Because of this, he could sign with the Vancouver Canucks and then hope to be flipped ahead of the trade deadline. In doing so, Johnson and Co. could grab draft picks/prospects in the process. While the Canucks are not expected to be contenders for at least a few years, their prospect pool is considered to be average.

There are issues with other NHL teams linked to Tarasenko as well. The Edmonton Oilers have been urged to sign the veteran for weeks now. Nevertheless, they seem more likely to land a young forward, particularly a right-handed center. The Toronto Maple Leafs could potentially use another quality winger, yet they do not have ample money to spend.

Philadelphia Flyers coach Rick Tocchet’s personality also may not exactly mesh well with Tarasenko’s. And the Chicago Blackhawks entered the offseason with a clear need for a player like the Russian. Nevertheless, Chicago recently re-signed Patrick Kane to help fill this void. All of this could lead to the Vancouver Canucks having a decent shot at signing the veteran forward.

Vancouver Needs Quality Players After Diminishing Roster

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston previously predicted that Tarasenko would earn a new contract in the neighborhood of one year, $3.3 million. If this turns out to be true, the Vancouver Canucks could easily offer this deal to the winger. The club would then hope the veteran performs well in the early stages of the season, only to later turn that $3.3 million into draft picks or prospects.

Canucks beat writer Thomas Drance recently claimed that Vancouver execs “weakened” their roster this summer. While this is true, the club could give the team a significant boost by bringing in Tarasenko.